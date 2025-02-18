B. Tkachuk injured during U.S. game against Sweden

Forward took 1 shift after colliding with Ersson in 1st period

brady_tkachuk_update

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BOSTON -- Brady Tkachuk will not return for the United States against Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden on Monday.

Tkachuk appeared to sustain an injury at 5:12 of the first period when he lost an edge on a rush through the right circle and crashed hard into Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson's left leg and skate, dislodging the net.

He took a shift that lasted 10 seconds before leaving the game and heading back to the U.S. dressing room.

Tkachuk returned not long after and went for a skate during a television timeout. He then took another 14-second shift at 14:11, but he didn't play again the rest of the period, staying at the end of the U.S. bench.

Tkachuk did not return for the second period, when he was ruled out.

The U.S. is already playing without Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews, leaving it with 11 forwards entering the game. Charlie McAvoy is also out, so the U.S. is playing with 17 skaters.

Matthew Tkachuk missed the game because of a lower-body injury he sustained in a 3-1 win against Canada on Saturday.

Brady said prior to the game against Sweden that Matthew will play against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Matthew gave an indication that he will be in the U.S. lineup when he spoke with TNT during the first intermission Monday.

“I’m expecting the best environment I’ve ever played in on Thursday night,” he said. “I’m so excited.”

Matthews reportedly missed the game against Sweden because of upper-body soreness. There has been no update on McAvoy's status.

