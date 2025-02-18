B. Tkachuk injured during U.S. game against Sweden

BOSTON -- Brady Tkachuk will not return for the United States against Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden on Monday.

Tkachuk appeared to sustain an injury at 5:12 of the first period when he lost an edge on a rush through the right circle and crashed hard into Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson's left leg and skate, dislodging the net.

He took a shift that lasted 10 seconds before leaving the game and heading back to the U.S. dressing room.

Tkachuk returned not long after and went for a skate during a television timeout. He then took another 14-second shift at 14:11, but he didn't play again the rest of the period, staying at the end of the U.S. bench.

Tkachuk did not return for the second period, when he was ruled out.