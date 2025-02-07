Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

----

The laugher that roared throughout the media center at Scotiabank Arena on the morning of Jan. 29 was courtesy of a quip from Nylander.

And it was well earned.

Eight hours before the Maple Leafs hosted the Minnesota Wild, Nylander came to the podium after Toronto’s optional morning skate. There, he was asked if he’d made any friendly wagers with his Maple Leafs teammates on who will win 4 Nations.

"No, not yet, but I was telling [Auston Matthews] I might drop the gloves," Nylander joked.

Cue the chuckles and howls throughout the room.

The odds of Nylander and Matthews, his Maple Leafs teammate and captain of the United States, going fist city? Pretty much nil.

At the same time, his sarcastic quip was an inside peek at the magnetizing character that is the soft-spoken Nylander.

Or, should we say, Willy Styles.

That’s the nickname bestowed on him by future Hall of Fame Joe Thornton after the two lived with Matthews, defenseman Rasmus Sandin and Mac Hollowell in a house for several weeks when they first came back to Canada prior to the 2021 season during the COVID pandemic. Thornton had signed with Toronto as an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 16, 2020.

Soon afterward, Nylander started writing the name “Willy Styles” near the top of all his sticks. He began doing interviews shirtless, a habit Thornton had started during his own illustrious career.

Asked what the nickname referred to, Thornton chuckled and said, “I can’t tell you.”

Connect the dots, however, and it seems obvious.

In the end, Willy Styles speaks to the way William Nylander now tends to his business. With his unique fashion taste, he marches to his own laid-back drummer. He never seems to have a sense of urgency, never seems to fret, never seems to panic. He takes everything in stride.

He at times takes the subway to games in downtown Toronto, with commuters gasping in awe at the sight of him. He’s frequently seen walking his dogs down the street, a once-seemingly private person who no longer seems to fear public exposure. When the Maple Leafs played in Stockholm during the 2023 Global Series in November of that year, he was treated as a rock star and generously accepted it, signing hundreds of autographs at a downtown sporting goods store and doing various interviews with local media and talk shows.

It was a far cry from the once-private kid who seemed to have broken out of his shell with his, “I look forward to dominate” comment of 2019.

At that point, it seemed to be a foreshadow of the Willy Styles character we know now and see on a regular basis.

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season Nylander ranks seventh in the NHL in goals with 73. Through it all, he’s consistently kept that “what, me worry?” attitude that has defined the Willy Styles era.

"Pressure? Willy? I don't think Willy ever feels pressure," teammate Mitch Marner said. “That guy's mellow all the time.

"He's chillin'."

And scoring.

----

Don’t mistake Nylander’s live and let live image as being a lack of competitive fire.

Anything but.

There was a time when the same stereotype was made concerning Mats Sundin, the first Swede to be the No. 1 pick in an NHL Draft when he was selected at that spot by the Quebec Nordiques in 1989.

Sundin would go on to be the captain of the Maple Leafs from 1997-2008, all the while attempting to balance his love of privacy with being under the public microscope in hockey-mad Toronto. In the end, he succeeded at that, becoming more confident in public speaking and starring in a number of commercials.

Now, more than a decade later from his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, Sundin looks at Nylander and sees a self-confident player who has come into his own, all while playing in one of hockey’s most intense markets.

Sundin was the captain of the 2006 Swedish team that won the gold medal at the Turin Olympics. Now, he’s turned into a fan and is hoping Nylander can help the Swedes enjoy similar international success, both at 4 Nations and at the 2026 Milano Corina Olympics.

“William is playing as well as he ever has, and it’s great to see,” Sundin said. “It’s going to be great seeing him go up against the best players in the world and show what he can do.”

Hallam, Hedman and the rest of the Swedish team hope he can do so at his elite level.

If not dominate.