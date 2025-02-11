Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Low glove? While it's uncommon to have the highest total just above the leg pad on either side, the reality is only four of these goals are on open looks, and one of those was a breakaway. Four more came on slot-line plays, three of which were in tight, when shooters are just trying to get the puck over the lead pad, three more came on screens, two rebounds and two scrambles.

Good in a scramble: Speaking of plays where the puck hits a leg or stick in front, trying to create that type of chaos is often key to scoring on a top goalie but may be lost on Ullmark, who has only given up six such goals this season (10.3 percent), well below the tracked average of 14 percent. It's in part a result of his adoption of a recoil technique -- a very slight drift backward, even on shots in-zone, that helps build momentum for plays that are deflected or passed laterally, making it easier to recover across and back toward a post instead of dropping forward into a butterfly when the shot or pass was released. Similarly, Ullmark's performance on slot-line plays across the middle of the ice was better than average.

Perhaps less so behind a screen: The highest goal total came on screened shots, with 12 goals (20.7 percent), which is higher than the 15.1 percent average, with the depth surrendered with that backward flow, however subtle, coming at the cost of net coverage when he is forced into more of a shift-and-block mode because of a lack of sight lines. Similarly, the seven goals where deflections were a factor are also slightly worse than average, perhaps, in part, because he's moving away from the tip point, which opens more space for the puck to change angle.

Rebounds hit different: Ullmark's nine rebound goals (15.5 percent) were only slightly higher than average, but much like Gustavsson, it will be important for opponents to understand pucks are going to bounce harder off his Bauer pads, which are designed to produce a more lively rebound that travels faster and further, meaning second chances aren't always in tight.