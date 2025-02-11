Hedman hopes to start 4 Nations Face-Off with 2nd straight win against Cooper

MONTREAL -- Victor Hedman is hoping to stretch his winning streak against Jon Cooper to two games on Wednesday.

"Hopefully I can keep it going," Hedman, Sweden's captain and No. 1 defenseman, said with a grin Tuesday, one day before his team faces Canada, coached by Cooper, in the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Hedman has played 858 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning since Cooper's first game as Lightning coach, March 29, 2013. He's also played 147 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Cooper.

Together, they won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, and it was with Cooper that Hedman won the Norris Trophy in 2018 as the best defenseman in the NHL and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2020 as most valuable player of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, they will see each other as opponents.