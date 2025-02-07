Eichel flying high for Vegas, looking forward to 4 Nations for Team USA

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Eichel will skate onto the TD Garden ice in Boston on Saturday to play an NHL game in his hometown for the first time in more than five years.

Eichel, of course, will be playing for the Vegas Golden Knights against the Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

In 10 days, Eichel will return to Boston, to TD Garden, to play for and represent the United States against Sweden in the third game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 17. Three days later, he could be playing there again for the championship of the first best-on-best competition since 2016.

These are huge moments for the 28-year-old Boston native, who hasn't played a "home" game in the NHL since Dec. 29, 2019. That was before the world and his life changed -- preCOVID, pretrade to Vegas, precareer-saving neck surgery, preStanley Cup championship.

The best part about it all, the game against the Bruins on Saturday, the 4 Nations Face-Off after that, the chance to win something big wearing the red, white and blue, is that for Eichel it's all happening at the perfect time.

"Probably the best I've ever been," Eichel told NHL.com. "I'm very focused. I'm consistent. Yeah, I feel good. I'm enjoying playing hockey. It's as good of a head space I've been in in quite some time."

Eichel is healthy, and that's significant.

A year ago, Eichel was recovering from knee surgery, which kept him out of 19 games, including when Vegas played in Boston on Feb. 29.

In 2022-23, Eichel missed 13 games with a lower-body injury, including at the Bruins on Dec. 5.

Eichel didn't play until mid-February in the 2021-22 season because he was recovering from his neck surgery that he had in November, shortly after Vegas acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres. He missed Vegas' game in Boston on Dec. 14 of that season.

But now he's on pace for the best individual season of his career with 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) in 54 games. If things keep trending this way, Eichel will blow away his previous NHL high of 82 points in the 2018-19 season.

He has eight goals in his past nine games, including one in a 3-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday to helped Vegas (32-17-6) end an 0-2-2 skid.

"There's years in your career when you're young, less miles and a few less surgeries and less injuries that obviously you feel good, but in recent years, yes, I would say (this is the best I've felt)," Eichel said. "I've done a lot to get myself to the position I'm in now physically. I feel like I continue to put in a lot of time and effort day in and day out and just try to be as consistent as possible with my routine and what I'm doing to prepare for games, getting myself in the best shape to do that."