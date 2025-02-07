Potential unsung heroes at 4 Nations Face-Off debated

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a star-studded affair.

The four-team, round-robin tournament will feature 92 of the best players in the NHL.
Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States are bringing the finest rosters possible to the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

The tournament will be played from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

And though there will be megastars abound, there is room for lesser-known stars to step to the forefront in the next two weeks and make an even bigger name for themselves with their performances.

It’s the very nature of tournaments like this, when the biggest guns can often cancel each other out with their play.

So, who are the unsung heroes who could step forward? A panel of NHL.com staff members who will cover the tournament offered up its thoughts.

Here are seven players who are on the radar, in alphabetical order.

Matt Boldy, Team USA

This pick is inspired by the feature story Mike Zeisberger wrote on Boldy for NHL.com this week. If you read it, you will see that the Minnesota Wild forward led all players at the 2024 World Hockey Championship with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in eight games, and he has continued his stellar play this season with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 55 games. The 23-year-old appears ready to take off in his NHL career and on the international stage for the United States. Heck, he’s even unsung on his own team with the dynamic Kirill Kaprizov getting most of the spotlight in Minnesota. That will change in Montreal and Boston with Boldy possibly emerging from the 4 Nations Face-Off as a household name.

-- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Anthony Cirelli, Team Canada

For so long, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward primarily has been a defensive specialist, the guy relied on to stymie a talented opponent. First, that’s not all his game is anymore, with Cirelli scoring 20 goals last season to go along with his 25 assists for 45 points in 79 games. He’s on target to surpass that this season, with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 51 games. So not only could Cirelli be good for some offensive production, but if he's tasked with shutting down star forwards -- pick your poison, really -- he could make a huge impression for Canada. Not only that, but his coach with the Lightning, Jon Cooper, is in charge, meaning no one will better know how to deploy Cirelli properly than the guy he’ll be playing for.

-- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Seth Jarvis, Team Canada

The forward is a bit down the depth chart on the Carolina Hurricanes, overshadowed by Sebastian Aho and the newly acquired Mikko Rantanen. Many see him as a depth forward at best on Team Canada, and some have questioned his presence as one of the 13 forwards. During the next two weeks, Jarvis will prove those doubters wrong. He will play anywhere in the lineup and do anything he is asked because that is already the player he is for Carolina. Now, he will park his ego and take his assignment with pleasure. And, make no mistake, Jarvis can do it all. He can forecheck, he can skate, he can hit, he’ll go to the dirty areas and he has underappreciated skill. Likely not for long.

-- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Dylan Larkin, Team USA

In a tournament like this, some stars must swallow their egos, accept lesser roles and excel in them. Canada has a history of success with it in best-on-best tournaments. Now the United States has the depth of talent and the height of expectations to do the same. Larkin could be a key example. He’s the captain and first-line center for the Detroit Red Wings. He’s one of the NHL leaders in power-play goals this season with 12, and he has been one of the top point producers in the League since the holiday break (24 points; 11 goals, 13 assists in 20 games), when Detroit hired coach Todd McLellan. With centers Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel ahead of him in the 4 Nations Face-Off, he probably will have to play lower in the lineup for the United States than he’s used to with Detroit, but he can contribute in all situations. Larkin is a fiery competitor eager to play big games on the big stage for his country. Here’s betting that he will find a way to make a difference no matter the role he is given.

-- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Artturi Lehkonen, Team Finland

I really took notice of the forward when his Colorado Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the Western Conference First Round last April. Sure, the usual players were getting on the score sheet for the Avalanche, including forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Rantanen. But Lehkonen was right there with them, and that’s why I see him being an unsung hero for Team Finland. Lehkonen had eight points (five goals, three assists) in those five games and also was a good Stanley Cup Playoff performer for the Avalanche when they won the Cup in 2022, with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games. Lehkonen knows how to come up with great performances on big stages, so I expect him to do it here, too.

-- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Anton Lundell, Team Finland

The 23-year-old has played in a lot of big games already and excelled in them, including helping the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons and win their first championship last season. That experience should serve him and Team Finland well in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Lundell usually centers Florida’s third line but can move up in the lineup or shift to the wing if needed. His depth scoring was invaluable for the Panthers last season, when he had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games during their Cup run. Such contributions can make a difference in a tournament like this one.

-- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Lucas Raymond, Team Sweden

By the time the tournament is finished, Team Sweden’s points leader might not be one of its perennial All-Stars like William Nylander, Filip Forsberg, Victor Hedman or Erik Karlsson. Instead, don't be surprised if it ends up being the 22-year-old forward from the Red Wings, one of the NHL’s young stars in the making. Raymond leads Detroit this season with 58 (21 goals, 37 assists) in 54 games, ahead of more established names on the roster like Larkin (50), Alex DeBrincat (43) and Patrick Kane (30). Beyond that, Raymond’s versatility will be something coach Sam Hallam is expected to rely on, especially on special teams. He entered Thursday third in the NHL with 25 power-play points (five goals, 20 assists), trailing Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (31) and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (26). He’s also chipped in with a short-handed goal and could find himself on the penalty kill for Team Sweden.

-- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

