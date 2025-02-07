Potential unsung heroes at 4 Nations Face-Off debated

Matt Boldy, Team USA

This pick is inspired by the feature story Mike Zeisberger wrote on Boldy for NHL.com this week. If you read it, you will see that the Minnesota Wild forward led all players at the 2024 World Hockey Championship with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in eight games, and he has continued his stellar play this season with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 55 games. The 23-year-old appears ready to take off in his NHL career and on the international stage for the United States. Heck, he’s even unsung on his own team with the dynamic Kirill Kaprizov getting most of the spotlight in Minnesota. That will change in Montreal and Boston with Boldy possibly emerging from the 4 Nations Face-Off as a household name.

-- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Anthony Cirelli, Team Canada

For so long, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward primarily has been a defensive specialist, the guy relied on to stymie a talented opponent. First, that’s not all his game is anymore, with Cirelli scoring 20 goals last season to go along with his 25 assists for 45 points in 79 games. He’s on target to surpass that this season, with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 51 games. So not only could Cirelli be good for some offensive production, but if he's tasked with shutting down star forwards -- pick your poison, really -- he could make a huge impression for Canada. Not only that, but his coach with the Lightning, Jon Cooper, is in charge, meaning no one will better know how to deploy Cirelli properly than the guy he’ll be playing for.

-- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Seth Jarvis, Team Canada

The forward is a bit down the depth chart on the Carolina Hurricanes, overshadowed by Sebastian Aho and the newly acquired Mikko Rantanen. Many see him as a depth forward at best on Team Canada, and some have questioned his presence as one of the 13 forwards. During the next two weeks, Jarvis will prove those doubters wrong. He will play anywhere in the lineup and do anything he is asked because that is already the player he is for Carolina. Now, he will park his ego and take his assignment with pleasure. And, make no mistake, Jarvis can do it all. He can forecheck, he can skate, he can hit, he’ll go to the dirty areas and he has underappreciated skill. Likely not for long.

-- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Dylan Larkin, Team USA

In a tournament like this, some stars must swallow their egos, accept lesser roles and excel in them. Canada has a history of success with it in best-on-best tournaments. Now the United States has the depth of talent and the height of expectations to do the same. Larkin could be a key example. He’s the captain and first-line center for the Detroit Red Wings. He’s one of the NHL leaders in power-play goals this season with 12, and he has been one of the top point producers in the League since the holiday break (24 points; 11 goals, 13 assists in 20 games), when Detroit hired coach Todd McLellan. With centers Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel ahead of him in the 4 Nations Face-Off, he probably will have to play lower in the lineup for the United States than he’s used to with Detroit, but he can contribute in all situations. Larkin is a fiery competitor eager to play big games on the big stage for his country. Here’s betting that he will find a way to make a difference no matter the role he is given.

-- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist