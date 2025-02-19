Tkachuk brothers, Matthews expected to play for United States in 4 Nations final

Forwards say they will 'be ready to go' against Canada in championship game

Tkachuk Matthews for US injury update 21925

© Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

BOSTON -- When the puck drops on the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the United States believes it will have its full complement of forwards, with Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk all expected to play.

Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk were both held out of the U.S. game against Sweden on Monday, and Brady Tkachuk was injured in the first period and did not play the rest of the game. Brady did not take the ice for the U.S. practice on Wednesday at TD Garden.

"I would anticipate Brady [is] going to play," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. "He wasn't feeling well today, that's why he didn't practice. From an injury standpoint, right now, the only one that's out is Charlie McAvoy."

McAvoy remains at Massachusetts General Hospital, where the Boston Bruins defenseman was taken on Monday after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in the game against Finland on Thursday. He was later diagnosed as having an infection in the shoulder and a "significant injury to his AC joint," according to a statement by Bruins head team physician Peter Asnis.

Having both Tkachuks and Matthews will be significant for the U.S. when the team plays Canada at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

"Brady and Matthew, first and foremost, are really good hockey players," Sullivan said. "And they've been a big part of the success that we've enjoyed to this point in this tournament. I also think they have the ability through their personality to give our team a whole lot of confidence and swagger.

"I know what this tournament means to them personally and how important it is to put our best game on the ice. So I know they're excited to play. They're excited for this opportunity. It's an unbelievable opportunity. This is as good as it gets with respect to best-on-best."

10 questions for Canada USA 4 Nations Face-Off championship

You May Also Like

10 questions for Canada USA 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Matthews, who did not play on Monday, said his upper-body injury popped up during the tournament, but that he was much improved. Sullivan referred to it as "upper-body soreness" earlier this week.

"Feeling a lot better," Matthews said. "A lot better. Just woke up Monday, just a lot of discomfort. Skating didn't feel very good, so just made a decision with the staff to hold me out for that game and just focus on feeling better. Definitely been making a lot of progress."

Matthews has dealt with an upper-body injury at times throughout this season, including taking a trip to Germany to address the issue, and has played in only 40 of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 55 games this season. He has 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists).

But this was something new.

"It was kind of just a weird thing," he said. "Like I said, it definitely has progressed well and I'm feeling much better. So I anticipate tomorrow will feel even better than I did today. And there's no way I was missing this game. I'll be ready to go."

It was the same thing Matthew said.

"I'm ready to go," he said. "It's going to be an incredible game. I'll be ready to go."

Canada vs. USA Championship Trailer: For Country. For Legacy. Tune in at 8PM Thursday on ESPN

Brady's injury appears to have come at 5:12 of the first period against Sweden when the forward lost an edge and crashed into Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson's left leg and skate. The net was dislodged on the play. Tkachuk took a 10-second shift before heading to the dressing room, later coming out for a 14-second shift at 14:11, but that was his last of the night.

Sullivan said after the game that Brady had been held out of the rest of the game more for precautionary reasons.

"It was a weird play," Matthew said. "I didn't really know what happened, I still don't really know what happened, but I think he's saving everything he has for tomorrow night. I'm very confident he'll be at his absolute best."

It was Matthew and Brady Tkachuk who provided some of the fireworks in the first game against Canada, on Saturday, with each fighting as part of the three fights in nine seconds to open the game. Matthew started the fisticuffs with Brandon Hagel, with Brady fighting Matthew's Florida Panthers teammate Sam Bennett shortly thereafter.

"As I've said all along here, I think there's a mutual respect on both sides for how talented the teams are," Sullivan said. "I also think from our standpoint with respect to those two guys, there's a certain determination that those guys have to want to win."

Bid to Win 4 Nations Face-Off Game-Used Jerseys & Pucks!

Now available on NHL Auctions, 4 Nations game-worn jerseys from USA vs. Canada and Finland vs. Sweden, as well as pucks used in games throughout the tournament.

Related Content

McAvoy remains hospitalized with shoulder infection, condition improving

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off title in EA Sports NHL simulation

4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated by NHL.com staff

Eruzione inspires United States players on Part 1 of '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled'

5 key EDGE stats for United States vs. Canada

10 questions ahead of Canada-U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off championship

U.S. confident ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada despite injuries 

Hagel, Canada playing 4 Nations championship game 'for a flag, not the cameras'

U.S.-Canada rematch for 4 Nations championship discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

U.S., Canada to add next chapter to century-old rivalry at 4 Nations final

U.S., Canada gearing up for intense rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off final

4 Nations Face-Off

Malkin says 'it's hard to choose' between Crosby or Sullivan in 4 Nations

Faber, Slavin teaming up for U.S. to stop Canada firepower in 4 Nations final

Crosby's childhood coach excited for Canada-U.S. rematch at 4 Nations

Eichel dialed in on helping U.S. top Canada in 4 Nations final in Boston

McAvoy remains hospitalized with shoulder infection, condition improving

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off title in EA Sports NHL simulation

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Eruzione inspires United States players on Part 1 of '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled'

5 key EDGE stats for United States vs. Canada

McAvoy out for U.S. vs. Canada in 4 Nations final, Quinn Hughes 'coming' to Boston

'4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' to debut Wednesday

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off winner between United States, Canada debated by NHL.com staff

U.S.-Canada rematch for 4 Nations championship discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

Hagel, Canada playing 4 Nations championship game 'for a flag, not the cameras'

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHLPA: Tkachuk brothers carrying on family legacy for U.S. at 4 Nations