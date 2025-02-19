Tkachuk brothers, Matthews expected to play for United States in 4 Nations final

BOSTON -- When the puck drops on the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the United States believes it will have its full complement of forwards, with Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk all expected to play.

Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk were both held out of the U.S. game against Sweden on Monday, and Brady Tkachuk was injured in the first period and did not play the rest of the game. Brady did not take the ice for the U.S. practice on Wednesday at TD Garden.

"I would anticipate Brady [is] going to play," U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. "He wasn't feeling well today, that's why he didn't practice. From an injury standpoint, right now, the only one that's out is Charlie McAvoy."

McAvoy remains at Massachusetts General Hospital, where the Boston Bruins defenseman was taken on Monday after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in the game against Finland on Thursday. He was later diagnosed as having an infection in the shoulder and a "significant injury to his AC joint," according to a statement by Bruins head team physician Peter Asnis.

Having both Tkachuks and Matthews will be significant for the U.S. when the team plays Canada at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

"Brady and Matthew, first and foremost, are really good hockey players," Sullivan said. "And they've been a big part of the success that we've enjoyed to this point in this tournament. I also think they have the ability through their personality to give our team a whole lot of confidence and swagger.

"I know what this tournament means to them personally and how important it is to put our best game on the ice. So I know they're excited to play. They're excited for this opportunity. It's an unbelievable opportunity. This is as good as it gets with respect to best-on-best."