U.S., Canada to add next chapter to century-old rivalry at 4 Nations final

The two hockey superpowers have met scores of times over more than a century on virtually every international stage.

Now, almost 105 years after Canada met the United States at the Games of the seventh Olympiad in Antwerp, Belgium, the rivalry will hit a new high in Thursday's championship final of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Since 1920, Canada and the U.S. have faced each other at the IIHF World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, the Olympic Games, in Canada Cup and World Cup of Hockey tournaments and in countless exhibition games at every level.

There's virtually no hockey tournament in North America worth its vulcanized rubber, from peewees through old-timers, that doesn't have teams from both countries seeing one another on a rink.

It's possible that Canada and the U.S. met in some kind of competition before 1920, but it was at the Summer Olympics in Antwerp that they probably played their first meaningful head-to-head game.