Eruzione inspires United States players on Part 1 of '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled'

'Miracle on Ice' forward special dinner guest, Canada coach Cooper meets Lemieux inside Bell Centre

Watch the trailer for 4 Nations Face-Off unveiled

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Jon Cooper was taking inside Bell Centre at the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada's coach telling Mario Lemieux why he thinks the arena is so special.

"This has got to be the best place in the League, right?" Cooper said to Lemieux, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Canadian hockey legend.

"If you win," Lemieux said with a grin as Cooper laughed. "If you lose, not too good."

That's just one moment of "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled," a two-part documentary premiering at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL Network, NHL FAST Channel, NHL YouTube and NHL and NHLPA on X in the U.S. It features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen moments from the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, and showcases star players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States with some of the most thrilling moments, including the United States defeating Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15.

The rematch at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS) is for the 4 Nations championship.

There were enjoyable moments for the U.S., including a memorable dinner in Montreal where general manager Bill Guerin made a special introduction.

"Now I know you guys have heard of this guy, and if you haven't, just go over and talk to him. He'll tell you all about himself," Guerin said to laughs. "Mike Eruzione."

Eruzione, captain of the United States men's hockey team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, scoring the winning goal in a 4-3 win against the Soviet Union that became the "Miracle on Ice" 45 years ago Saturday.

"When you put the USA jersey on, I've said this from Day 1, that's the greatest thing you can have," Eruzione told the players. "When you put that jersey on, it separates yourself. This is a big deal, and you all are going to send a message of how far we've come in this country and the type of players we have. You are so [darn] good. Embrace it, enjoy it, because this is special."

4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled will be available to fans in the U.S. and abroad on the NHL's YouTube channel and through the NHL and NHL Players' Association channels on X. Fans around the world can watch via international broadcast partners, including Viaplay in Sweden and Nelonen in Finland.

Part II covering the entire tournament and championship game will premiere at 7 p.m. ET on March 2 exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL Network, NHL FAST, NHL YouTube and the NHL and NHLPA on X in the U.S.

