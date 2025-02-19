Eruzione inspires United States players on Part 1 of '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled'

Jon Cooper was taking inside Bell Centre at the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada's coach telling Mario Lemieux why he thinks the arena is so special.

"This has got to be the best place in the League, right?" Cooper said to Lemieux, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Canadian hockey legend.

"If you win," Lemieux said with a grin as Cooper laughed. "If you lose, not too good."

That's just one moment of "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled," a two-part documentary premiering at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada and on NHL Network, NHL FAST Channel, NHL YouTube and NHL and NHLPA on X in the U.S. It features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen moments from the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, and showcases star players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States with some of the most thrilling moments, including the United States defeating Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15.

The rematch at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS) is for the 4 Nations championship.