Hagel, Canada playing 4 Nations championship game 'for a flag, not the cameras'

BOSTON -- The first verbal shot has been fired heading into the highly anticipated Canada-United States rematch at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, SN, TVAS).
Who better to author it than Canada forward Brandon Hagel, who dropped the gloves with U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk just two seconds into a 3-1 loss at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday?
"We're out there playing for a flag, not the cameras," Hagel said Tuesday. "That's the part of Canada we have in [the dressing room].
"We don't need to initiate anything. We don't need any group chats going on. We're going out there playing our game, giving it everything and, like I said, doing it for our country. We're just going to play as hard as we can and do it for the flag."
Zing.
Hagel's remarks were an obvious dig at U.S. forwards Brady Tkachuk and his brother Matthew, who said they had been in group chats that included teammate J.T. Miller earlier in the day prior to the 4 Nations preliminary round game against Canada. The theme: Let's start the game with chaos.
That's exactly what happened.
Matthew ignited the challenge when he immediately invited Hagel to scrap, which he accepted.
One second later, Brady and Canada forward Sam Bennett did the same.
Six seconds later, Miller and Canada defenseman Colton Parayko had their own bout.
Three fights in the first nine seconds.
After the well-earned U.S. victory, Brady said that it had all been preplanned.
Judging by Hagel's response, the Canadians heard all of that.
And now, it's officially on.
Canada-United States 2.0. The Battle in Beantown. The championship game of a best-on-best tournament that has left blood on both sides boiling in less than two weeks.