Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off title in EA Sports NHL simulation

Canada and the United States will play Thursday to decide the winner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but EA Sports decided to run a simulation of the game one day early to determine the champion.

In a thrilling game, Canada defeated the United States 4-3 in overtime to win the inaugural tournament.

Connor McDavid was the hero, slipping a shot through the five-hole of U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck two minutes into overtime to set off the celebration for Canada.

Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby scored in the first period for Canada, and Auston Matthews for the United States.

Trailing 2-1, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game for the Americans in the second.