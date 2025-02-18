U.S.-Canada rematch for 4 Nations championship discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

Nelson, Sanheim join podcast, which discusses injuries for U.S., goalie decision for Canada

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By NHL.com
It was all about Canada and the United States in what should be an epic 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, who were in Montreal for the United States' 3-1 win against Canada on Saturday and will be at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday for the rematch, were joined by Canada defenseman Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers) and U.S. forward Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) to get their thoughts on what to look for on Thursday, what it was like playing at Bell Centre on Saturday, and their highlights of the tournament so far.

Rosen and Roarke discuss the injury situation for the U.S. and how it could impact its chances on Thursday. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy (upper body) has already been ruled out for the game. Forwards Auston Matthews (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brady Tkachuk (lower body) are banged up but expected to play.

For Canada, Rosen and Roarke touched on Sidney Crosby's leadership and what makes him special, with comments from Sanheim on the topic as well. There was also a discussion on Jordan Binnington and whether he's the right goalie for Canada to have in net to win the championship.

When it came time to predict who would win the championship and who should be considered the favorite for the tournament's most valuable player, Rosen and Roarke, not surprisingly, were not aligned in their thoughts, which made for an interesting debate and some animosity.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

NHL EDGE stats: 4 Nations Face-Off leaders

Hagel, Canada playing 4 Nations championship game 'for a flag, not the cameras'

Possible Quinn Hughes addition, Makar return bring more intrigue to 4 Nations final

4 Nations Face-Off most valuable player debated by NHL.com staff

U.S., Canada to add next chapter to century-old rivalry at 4 Nations final

McAvoy out for U.S. vs. Canada in 4 Nations final, Quinn Hughes coming to Boston

U.S. confident ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada despite injuries 

10 questions ahead of Canada-U.S. 4 Nations Face-Off championship

U.S., Canada gearing up for intense rematch in 4 Nations Face-Off final

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

