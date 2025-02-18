U.S.-Canada rematch for 4 Nations championship discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

It was all about Canada and the United States in what should be an epic 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, who were in Montreal for the United States' 3-1 win against Canada on Saturday and will be at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday for the rematch, were joined by Canada defenseman Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers) and U.S. forward Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) to get their thoughts on what to look for on Thursday, what it was like playing at Bell Centre on Saturday, and their highlights of the tournament so far.

Rosen and Roarke discuss the injury situation for the U.S. and how it could impact its chances on Thursday. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy (upper body) has already been ruled out for the game. Forwards Auston Matthews (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brady Tkachuk (lower body) are banged up but expected to play.