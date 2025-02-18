Sweden’s elimination from 4 Nations ‘a tough one for us to swallow,’ Hedman says

BOSTON -- Victor Hedman is picking Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But the Swedish captain feels the tournament final that pits the Canadians against the United States at raucous TD Garden is going to be as tight a contest as you’ll find in the sport of hockey.

Hedman’s Swedes had just defeated the host United States 2-1 Monday when he was asked who his choice would be to win the championship game if he was an analyst for Swedish television.

He squirmed at hearing the question, knowing his answer would be dissected and discussed in the coming days prior to the title contest. All the while, he wore a mischievous grin, knowing he would be hearing from his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates whichever way he leaned.

He’s won two Stanley Cup championships with Tampa Bay with Canadian coach Jon Cooper. Lightning forwards Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel play for Canada while forward Jake Guentzel plays for the United States.

“Wow, that’s a tough one,” he said, a wry grin on his face. “You know, I got ‘Haggie,’ I got a lot of guys on Team Canada, and I got Guentzel on the U.S. so I can’t really pick a winner …”

He paused.

“Looking at it, U.S. on home ice but I think Canada gets the revenge.”