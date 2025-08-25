St. Louis Blues fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Buchnevich, Broberg could be breakout candidates; Snuggerud rookie to watch

STL 32 in 32 Fantasy 2025 Thomas

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five St. Louis Blues players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Robert Thomas, F

NHL.com point projection: 84

Thomas has had consecutive 80-point seasons and is coming off the best points-per-game average of his NHL career (1.16; led Blues with 81 points in 70 games). Thomas also led St. Louis in assists (60), even-strength points (61; tied for 13th in NHL) and power-play points (19) last season. Entering his prime at 26 years old, Thomas should be considered a top-50 overall fantasy player.

2. Dylan Holloway, F

NHL.com point projection: 72

Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg signed with the Blues after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheets tendered by St. Louis on Aug. 13, 2024, and Holloway took advantage of expanded usage last season. He had NHL career highs in all the most popular fantasy categories (26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points in 77 games; 13 power-play points; 178 shots on goal) and is worth prioritizing in the middle rounds of one-year fantasy leagues and around the top 30 in keeper and dynasty formats.

ANA@STL: Holloway beats Dostal to extend the lead to 4-0 in the 1st

3. Jordan Kyrou, F

NHL.com point projection: 71

Kyrou led the Blues in goals (36), even-strength goals (29) and shots on goal (239) last season and was tied with Zack Bolduc (traded to Montreal Canadiens this offseason) for St. Louis’ most power-play goals (seven). It was Kyrou’s third straight 30-goal season, and his 104 goals over that span (since 2022-23) are tied for 21st in the NHL. A three-time 70-point producer, Kyrou is a safe fantasy target around the top 75 overall players in redraft leagues.

4. Jordan Binnington, G

NHL.com win projection: 32

Binnington has had four seasons of at least 25 wins, with his highest regular-season win total coming in 2019-20 (30 in 50 games). Binnington, who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, showed renewed fantasy upside after helping Canada win the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Championship; he was 13-3-1 with a .910 save percentage over his final 17 games for St. Louis last season. Binnington should be considered a fringe top-15 fantasy goalie option and gives the Blues dark horse Stanley Cup potential in the Western Conference.

5. Cam Fowler, D

NHL.com point projection: 52

Fowler, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14, tied the best points-per-game average of his NHL career last season (0.59) and became a hot fantasy commodity after joining St. Louis (36 points, eight on power play, in 51 games). Fowler, who then had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in seven games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has a chance to surpass his previous career high in points (48 with Ducks in 2022-23) and should be considered a fringe top-25 fantasy defenseman in redraft leagues.

NHL in ASL: Fowler scores Winter Classic opening goal in his 1,000th career game

Other STL players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Jake Neighbours, F (point projection: 55); Philip Broberg, D (point projection: 40)

Bounce-back candidates: Pavel Buchnevich, F (point projection: 65); Justin Faulk, D (point projection: 34)

Deep sleepers: Pius Suter, F (point projection: 50); Joel Hofer, G (win projection: 15)

Blocked shots and hits specialists: Colton Parayko, D (point projection: 38); Brayden Schenn, F (point projection: 48)

Rookies to watch: Jimmy Snuggerud, F (point projection: 46); Dalibor Dvorsky, F (N/A)

