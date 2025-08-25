St. Louis Blues fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five St. Louis Blues players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Robert Thomas, F

NHL.com point projection: 84

Thomas has had consecutive 80-point seasons and is coming off the best points-per-game average of his NHL career (1.16; led Blues with 81 points in 70 games). Thomas also led St. Louis in assists (60), even-strength points (61; tied for 13th in NHL) and power-play points (19) last season. Entering his prime at 26 years old, Thomas should be considered a top-50 overall fantasy player.

2. Dylan Holloway, F

NHL.com point projection: 72

Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg signed with the Blues after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheets tendered by St. Louis on Aug. 13, 2024, and Holloway took advantage of expanded usage last season. He had NHL career highs in all the most popular fantasy categories (26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points in 77 games; 13 power-play points; 178 shots on goal) and is worth prioritizing in the middle rounds of one-year fantasy leagues and around the top 30 in keeper and dynasty formats.