NHL EDGE stats leaders for St. Louis Blues

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the St. Louis Blues:

1. Midrange prowess

The Blues, who returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after a two-year absence, ranked third in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (699) last season and were tied for ninth in midrange goals (84). Wing Jordan Kyrou ranked sixth in midrange shots on goal (109) last season and was tied for sixth in midrange goals (16), leading St. Louis in each category.

Blues forwards Dylan Holloway (12 midrange goals; 95th percentile at position) and Robert Thomas (10; 90th percentile) also excelled in scoring from midrange areas last season, and Holloway ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (68; 91st percentile). St. Louis also signed another midrange standout this offseason in forward Pius Suter, who scored 10 midrange goals with the Vancouver Canucks last season (90th percentile among forwards).

2. Skating speed of Broberg, Parayko

Defenseman Philip Broberg emerged as one of the fastest players at his position in an expanded role last season, ranking among the leaders in top skating speed (23.48 mph; 96th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (82; 92nd percentile).

Like Holloway, Broberg signed with the Blues after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheet tendered by St. Louis on Aug. 13, 2024. Broberg showed flashes of brilliance last season, especially when he had four points (one goal, three assists) against the Montreal Canadiens on March 25.

The addition of Broberg, who formed a strong top four on defense with veterans Cam Fowler (acquired from Anaheim Ducks last season), Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk, provided plenty of support for the goalie tandem of Jordan Binnington (plus-10 goal differential) and Joel Hofer (plus-14). Parayko was also a standout in 20-plus mph speed bursts (130; sixth among NHL defensemen) and top shot speed (102.30 mph; fifth in NHL) last season.