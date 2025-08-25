NHL EDGE stats leaders for St. Louis Blues

Holloway proficient in midrange goals, shot speed; Broberg among best in skating speed

STL 32 in 32 EDGE 2025

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the St. Louis Blues:

1. Midrange prowess

The Blues, who returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season after a two-year absence, ranked third in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (699) last season and were tied for ninth in midrange goals (84). Wing Jordan Kyrou ranked sixth in midrange shots on goal (109) last season and was tied for sixth in midrange goals (16), leading St. Louis in each category.

Blues forwards Dylan Holloway (12 midrange goals; 95th percentile at position) and Robert Thomas (10; 90th percentile) also excelled in scoring from midrange areas last season, and Holloway ranked highly in midrange shots on goal (68; 91st percentile). St. Louis also signed another midrange standout this offseason in forward Pius Suter, who scored 10 midrange goals with the Vancouver Canucks last season (90th percentile among forwards).

2. Skating speed of Broberg, Parayko

Defenseman Philip Broberg emerged as one of the fastest players at his position in an expanded role last season, ranking among the leaders in top skating speed (23.48 mph; 96th percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (82; 92nd percentile).

Like Holloway, Broberg signed with the Blues after the Edmonton Oilers did not match the offer sheet tendered by St. Louis on Aug. 13, 2024. Broberg showed flashes of brilliance last season, especially when he had four points (one goal, three assists) against the Montreal Canadiens on March 25.

The addition of Broberg, who formed a strong top four on defense with veterans Cam Fowler (acquired from Anaheim Ducks last season), Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk, provided plenty of support for the goalie tandem of Jordan Binnington (plus-10 goal differential) and Joel Hofer (plus-14). Parayko was also a standout in 20-plus mph speed bursts (130; sixth among NHL defensemen) and top shot speed (102.30 mph; fifth in NHL) last season.

MTL@STL: Broberg buries it past Montembeault to extend the Blues' lead to 5-1 in the 3rd

3. Holloway's shot speed

In addition to his midrange success, Holloway had one of the hardest shots among forwards last season (top shot speed of 97.99 mph; 10th at position) and also ranked highly in average shot speed (61.94 mph; 86th percentile).

Holloway, who had a breakout regular season (63 points in 77 games; third on Blues) but did not play in the playoffs because of injury, is expected to be ready for the start of this season. The Blues were eliminated from the postseason in a double-overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round after the Jets scored the latest tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history with 2.2 seconds left in regulation.

Having Holloway healthy, along with high-end forward prospects Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky, gives the Blues renewed upside as a dark horse Stanley Cup contender after winning the championship in 2019.

