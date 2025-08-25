Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

2. Dalibor Dvorsky, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: St. Louis (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Springfield (AHL): 61 GP, 21-24-45

Dvorsky (6-1, 201) got his first taste in the NHL on March 23 against the Nashville Predators and although he only got into two games last season, he had extended time to get acclimated to life at the NHL level while playing well for Springfield of the American Hockey League, earning All-Star honors there.

"We're not putting expectations that are unrealistic for him," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said of Dvorsky. "He has to come in, he knows he has to earn a spot, there's nothing given to him and if he can do it, great, but if he doesn't make the team out of training camp (this) year, it's part of the process."

When Dvorsky finally earns a permanent place with the Blues, he may begin by playing on the wing first before being acclimated and transitioned into a permanent role as a center.

"Now I'm hoping he comes in and has a great camp and he makes our decisions hard, but NHL teams fail players as much as players fail NHL teams," Armstrong said. "We're not going to fail him by putting him in a situation not to have success."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

3. Logan Mailloux, D

How acquired: Trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1

2024-25 season: Montreal (NHL): 7 GP, 2-2-4; Laval (AHL): 63 GP, 12-21-33

The Blues made it clear they needed to get bigger and younger on their blue line, and they have known about Mailloux (6-3, 213) since he was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

"We're going to bring him in and we're going to grow with him, but we think he has the opportunity to be a top-four 'D' obviously," Armstrong said. "During the year, we always go and rate prospects and where we have them, and he's always been in an area where we felt he's a top-four talent NHL defenseman, maybe even a little bit higher. Time is going to tell our scouting skills."

The Blues traded a top-tier forward, Zack Bolduc, to get Mailloux into the fold, and after he thrived in the AHL, they believe they have someone who can play big minutes for them moving forward.

"It's pretty nice, to be honest," Mailloux said. "I think they’re giving me a chance here trading for me. I think they gave up a good prospect, a good player. I think I’m NHL-ready as well. I think I’m ready to make that jump full-time. Hopefully, come in here and be able to contribute to some wins and some success next year."

Projected NHL arrival: This season