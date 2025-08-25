Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

Snuggerud, Mailloux could make impact in NHL this season

Snuggerud STL 32 in 32 Prosepcts 2025

© Connor Hamilton/NHLI via Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com.

1. Jimmy Snuggerud, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: St. Louis (NHL): 7 GP, 1-3-4; Minnesota (NCAA): 40 GP, 24-27-51

It was never a question of if Snuggerud (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) would make it to the NHL but more so how quickly, and the Blues were more than willing to burn the first year of the forward's entry-level contract by getting him acclimated at the end of last season and play him in a prominent role of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.

"Honestly, it was the best experience of my life," Snuggerud said. "You don't get many opportunities like this in life. It's a fun experience, but at the end of the day, you want to win. ... Just from the day I stepped foot in this rink, every single guy has been the nicest to me. Even when I made mistakes, I'm trying to learn things. It's like bringing me up. I think it's a great experience obviously and you learn so much as a player."

The 21-year-old, after finishing his junior season at Minnesota and beginning his NHL career last year, will get the chance to solidify his position in the top six.

"Very impressed with the young man," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "His hockey sense is off the charts, and I think with a really good summer putting on some lean muscle mass, he's just going to be better."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

UTA@STL: Snuggerud knocks home PPG for first goal of his career

2. Dalibor Dvorsky, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: St. Louis (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Springfield (AHL): 61 GP, 21-24-45

Dvorsky (6-1, 201) got his first taste in the NHL on March 23 against the Nashville Predators and although he only got into two games last season, he had extended time to get acclimated to life at the NHL level while playing well for Springfield of the American Hockey League, earning All-Star honors there.

"We're not putting expectations that are unrealistic for him," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said of Dvorsky. "He has to come in, he knows he has to earn a spot, there's nothing given to him and if he can do it, great, but if he doesn't make the team out of training camp (this) year, it's part of the process."

When Dvorsky finally earns a permanent place with the Blues, he may begin by playing on the wing first before being acclimated and transitioned into a permanent role as a center.

"Now I'm hoping he comes in and has a great camp and he makes our decisions hard, but NHL teams fail players as much as players fail NHL teams," Armstrong said. "We're not going to fail him by putting him in a situation not to have success."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

3. Logan Mailloux, D

How acquired: Trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1

2024-25 season: Montreal (NHL): 7 GP, 2-2-4; Laval (AHL): 63 GP, 12-21-33

The Blues made it clear they needed to get bigger and younger on their blue line, and they have known about Mailloux (6-3, 213) since he was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

"We're going to bring him in and we're going to grow with him, but we think he has the opportunity to be a top-four 'D' obviously," Armstrong said. "During the year, we always go and rate prospects and where we have them, and he's always been in an area where we felt he's a top-four talent NHL defenseman, maybe even a little bit higher. Time is going to tell our scouting skills."

The Blues traded a top-tier forward, Zack Bolduc, to get Mailloux into the fold, and after he thrived in the AHL, they believe they have someone who can play big minutes for them moving forward.

"It's pretty nice, to be honest," Mailloux said. "I think they’re giving me a chance here trading for me. I think they gave up a good prospect, a good player. I think I’m NHL-ready as well. I think I’m ready to make that jump full-time. Hopefully, come in here and be able to contribute to some wins and some success next year."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

MTL@LAK: Mailloux fires home a shot to cut down the lead

4. Justin Carbonneau, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Blainville-Boisebriand (QMJHL): 62 GP, 46-43-89

When Carbonneau (6-1, 191) announced on July 11 that he would not attend Boston College in the fall and opted to return to junior hockey for a third season, it also left the door open to perhaps crack the opening night roster with the Blues, something that wouldn't have been an option had be chosen to go to college.

"I don't think he's going to make the wrong decision," Armstrong said before Carbonneau made his decision. "We want to go through the pros and cons, but ultimately what I want those guys to do is make the decision, because they have to live with it. I'm in firm in that belief is that you want them to be 100 percent committed to where they are. I want their head where their feet are. So if he says he wants to go to college, we'll support that. If he wants (to go) back to junior, but when he makes that decision, he has to be 100 percent in and it has to be he and his family's decision."

There's also the option that Carbonneau could start the season and get nine games with the Blues before a decision is made whether to return him to the QMJHL or he stays in the NHL. That would obviously first require an entry-level contract.

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

5. Otto Stenberg, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Malmo (SHL): 25 GP, 3-3-6; Springfield (AHL): 38 GP, 5-12-17

The Blues wanted to get Stenberg (5-11, 180) to North America last year, feeling he benefited enough from playing in the Swedish Hockey League for three years.

The forward, who is projected to play the wing in the NHL but with experience to play minutes as a center, projects to be a bottom-six forward when he reaches the NHL.

“Stenberg came over after the World Junior, a 19-year-old playing in a man's league,“ Armstrong said. “I thought he got his eyes opened on just the three-in-three nights or two-in-two. Over there (in the AHL), they never play with the travel. He's a benefactor of doing that.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

Related Content

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for St. Louis Blues

32 in 32

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for St. Louis Blues

Inside look at Seattle Kraken

3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

NHL EDGE stats leaders for San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins