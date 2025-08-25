Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com.
1. Jimmy Snuggerud, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: St. Louis (NHL): 7 GP, 1-3-4; Minnesota (NCAA): 40 GP, 24-27-51
It was never a question of if Snuggerud (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) would make it to the NHL but more so how quickly, and the Blues were more than willing to burn the first year of the forward's entry-level contract by getting him acclimated at the end of last season and play him in a prominent role of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets.
"Honestly, it was the best experience of my life," Snuggerud said. "You don't get many opportunities like this in life. It's a fun experience, but at the end of the day, you want to win. ... Just from the day I stepped foot in this rink, every single guy has been the nicest to me. Even when I made mistakes, I'm trying to learn things. It's like bringing me up. I think it's a great experience obviously and you learn so much as a player."
The 21-year-old, after finishing his junior season at Minnesota and beginning his NHL career last year, will get the chance to solidify his position in the top six.
"Very impressed with the young man," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "His hockey sense is off the charts, and I think with a really good summer putting on some lean muscle mass, he's just going to be better."
Projected NHL arrival: This season