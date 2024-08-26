NHL EDGE stats for Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Forward Jake Guentzel was 10th in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (109) last season for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes and was in the 93rd percentile in high-danger goals (17).

It's been an eventful offseason for the Lightning, who traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club on June 29 and saw franchise icon Steven Stamkos sign with the Nashville Predators on July 1. But on June 30 they acquired Guentzel in a trade with the Hurricanes and a day later signed him to a seven-year contract. That move should help offset the loss of Stamkos. Guentzel, despite playing 67 games last season and changing teams, still finished in the upper echelon in high-danger areas, proving he was not just a product of longtime Penguins linemate Sidney Crosby and that he likely will be a fixture on the Lightning's first power play with Kucherov, Point and elite defenseman Victor Hedman.

Guentzel also ranked 22nd among NHL forwards in 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-315) and was among the EDGE stat leaders in speed bursts over 20 mph (153; 89th percentile) and top skating distance on the power play in a single game (1.60 miles for Penguins against Florida Panthers on Jan. 26). That versatility could give Guentzel an even higher goal ceiling than the past (two seasons with NHL career-high 40 goals) if he shares enough ice time with Kucherov and Point.