Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning

Back-to-back first-round exits were enough to convince the Tampa Bay Lightning some hard roster decisions had to be made to keep their Stanley Cup window open.

Gone is franchise icon Steven Stamkos, who was not re-signed and joined the Nashville Predators as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, signing a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value).

Gone is 26-year-old defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who was traded to the Utah Hockey Club on June 29 for defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie and two draft picks.

The cap space that opened allowed the Lightning to sign forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value). Guentzel turns 30 on Oct. 6. Stamkos is 34.

Ryan McDonagh was brought back to Tampa Bay in a trade with the Predators. The 35-year-old defenseman played parts of five seasons with the Lightning from 2018-22, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2020 and 2021.

They're massive and emotional changes and it will still take months before anyone knows if they were the right changes.

"I've heard it from a handful of guys, 'We haven't gotten out of the first round two years in a row,' " McDonagh said. "That's probably what fans are looking at, what management is looking at, the coaching staff too. What's gone on here? Why haven't we gotten out of the first round? I don't want to take away anything from Stamkos and Sergachev. They're some of my closest teammates and obviously I've won with them, but they'll tell you just like I will that there's a business side to it and with management you have to believe in their decisions. We train, do this for a living, and our goal is to win the Cup. … It'll be a unique challenge when you lose two pillar pieces like that in the offseason, but we have a great group of veterans, a young core that has been together for a long time and is hungry to get over that hump and get back to having a deep run and playoff success."