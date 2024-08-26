Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy projections for 2024-25

4. Victor Hedman, D

NHL.com point projection: 78

Hedman’s 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) in 78 games was a bounce-back season after a having 49 points in 76 games during 2022-23. He remains one of the most productive fantasy defensemen in the League and opens the season as a top five player at the position. His 63 assists were fourth among NHL defensemen and was top 10 among all skaters last season. With the addition of Guentzel to the offense, he should challenge a point-per-game and 30 power-play points again this season.