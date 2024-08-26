NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning
Geekie expected to make impact in NHL this season as key piece in Sergachev trade
© Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images
1. Conor Geekie, F
How acquired: Trade with the Utah Hockey Club on June 29
2023-24 season: Swift Current (WHL): 29 GP, 23-27-50; Wenatchee (WHL): 26 GP, 20-29-49
Geekie was Tampa Bay's big prize in the blockbuster trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The Lightning also received defenseman J.J. Moser and two draft picks in the trade, but Geekie is the key to it all.
He's 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and he's 20 years old. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Geekie is coming off a strong season in the Western Hockey League. He has a chance to make the Lightning's opening-night roster with a strong training camp.
"He plays a heavy game, a big game," Lightning assistant general manager and director of player development Stacy Roest said. "He makes plays, can really shoot it, good hockey sense. So, we love his 200-foot game. He's got the power and the NHL size. He's pro-ready."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
© Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images
2. Isaac Howard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 31 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Michigan State (NCAA): 36 GP, 8-28-36
Howard, 20, will return to Michigan State for his junior season.
He transferred in from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and helped Michigan State win the Big Ten title. Howard (5-10, 180) also won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team USA, scoring nine points (seven goals, two assists) in seven games.
"He's in a really good spot there [Michigan State]," Roest said. "We know offensively what he can do so we're looking for him to have a big year. He's trending up and heading in the right direction."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images
3. Ethan Gauthier, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 37 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Drummondville (QMJHL): 64 GP, 36-35-71
Gauthier (5-11, 180) is expected to return to the QMJHL for his fourth season.
The Lightning are hoping the 19-year-old will show a jump in production this season. He had 71 points in 64 games last season after scoring 69 in 66 games in 2022-23.
"I like him," Roest said. "He's a great kid. He's got a good motor. He wants to learn. He works hard. He plays with some bite. Yeah, he's just going to keep getting better and better."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Niko Huuhtanen, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 224 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Jukurit (Liiga): 52 GP, 19-27-46
The 21-year-old Finnish forward (6-2, 204) led Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional league, in scoring last season. He was the top rookie in Liiga in 2022-23. He also got in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse in the American Hockey League.
Huuhtanen is expected to play in Syracuse this season.
"He's big, strong, physical, can really shoot it and he plays with an edge," Roest said. "He plays to win every shift. We like the way he's progressed and we're excited that he's turning pro. We'll see how his first pro season over here goes. When he went to the postseason in Syracuse you could tell he's played in a men's league before."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
© Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
5. Gage Goncalves, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 62 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Syracuse (AHL): 69 GP, 13-45-58; Tampa Bay (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0
Goncalves, 23, led Syracuse last season with 58 points and made his NHL debut with the Lightning on Jan. 11. This season, Goncalves (5-11, 188) is playing on a one-year, two-way contract. Roest said he's improved in his puck management and ability to play in all situations.
"I think you can just see him figuring it out," Roest said. "It's a huge camp for him."
Projected NHL arrival: This season