Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning

1. Conor Geekie, F

How acquired: Trade with the Utah Hockey Club on June 29

2023-24 season: Swift Current (WHL): 29 GP, 23-27-50; Wenatchee (WHL): 26 GP, 20-29-49

Geekie was Tampa Bay's big prize in the blockbuster trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The Lightning also received defenseman J.J. Moser and two draft picks in the trade, but Geekie is the key to it all.

He's 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and he's 20 years old. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Geekie is coming off a strong season in the Western Hockey League. He has a chance to make the Lightning's opening-night roster with a strong training camp.

"He plays a heavy game, a big game," Lightning assistant general manager and director of player development Stacy Roest said. "He makes plays, can really shoot it, good hockey sense. So, we love his 200-foot game. He's got the power and the NHL size. He's pro-ready."

Projected NHL arrival: This season