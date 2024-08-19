Inside look at New York Rangers

The New York Rangers lost three straight one-goal games in the Eastern Conference Final to the team that went on to win the Stanley Cup. That's how close they were to defeating the Florida Panthers last season, to potentially becoming what they became.

"It was great until it wasn't anymore," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "What that does for this year is I think it helps build some confidence and belief inside the room that we did some work, we made some progress, we did some good things, but we still have more to do."

The excitement of getting back at it, rebooting what worked last season, when they won the Presidents' Trophy and set team records for most wins (55) and points (114) in a single season, and reconfiguring along the way is driving the Rangers into training camp.

They're projected to return a depth chart that is largely intact, with goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, six of their top seven defensemen and 11 of 13 forwards, including Artemi Panarin, who was fourth in the NHL with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists), all back in the fold.

"It's a super-close group, obviously not a lot of turnover, so I think everyone is in the same frame of mind," forward Chris Kreider said, "just champing at the bit, ready to go."

Reilly Smith and Sam Carrick are new to the forward group. Each should fill significant roles.

New York acquired Smith in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. He had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games for the Penguins last season, his first in Pittsburgh after playing six seasons for the Vegas Golden Knights and winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Smith, who could get power play and penalty kill ice time, will likely get first crack at playing right wing on the top line with Kreider and center Mika Zibanejad. The Rangers have struggled to find the right player for that role over the years and have dipped into the NHL Trade Deadline market to try to solve it each of the past three seasons.