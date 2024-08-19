New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2024-25

2. Igor Shesterkin, G

NHL.com win projection: 37

His 36 wins tied Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for third last season, the third straight he's had at least 30. After an underwhelming start, Shesterkin went 20-7-2 with a .923 save percentage and four shutouts over his final 29 games. He is the top fantasy goalie in NHL.com's rankings and worth reaching for in the second round of most drafts.