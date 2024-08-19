As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the New York Rangers and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2024-25
5 players ranked among top 50 overall; Lafreniere full-fledged breakout candidate
1. Artemi Panarin, F
NHL.com point projection: 108
He had NHL career highs in goals (49; fifth in League) and points (120; fourth) last season, giving him 461 points in 350 games since joining the Rangers prior to the 2019-20 season. He trails only Connor McDavid (610) and Leon Draisaitl (538) of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon (497) of the Colorado Avalanche over that span. Panarin is among the top 10 overall players in NHL.com's fantasy rankings.
2. Igor Shesterkin, G
NHL.com win projection: 37
His 36 wins tied Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for third last season, the third straight he's had at least 30. After an underwhelming start, Shesterkin went 20-7-2 with a .923 save percentage and four shutouts over his final 29 games. He is the top fantasy goalie in NHL.com's rankings and worth reaching for in the second round of most drafts.
3. Chris Kreider, F
NHL.com point projection: 71
Kreider has scored more than 35 goals in three straight seasons (39 last season; 36 in 2022-23; NHL career-high 52 in 2021-22), ranking seventh in goals (127) over that span and third in power-play goals (52) behind Draisaitl (77) and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (59). Along with Kreider's hits coverage (99 in 82 games last season), he belongs among the top 25 overall players in fantasy.
4. Vincent Trocheck, F
NHL.com point projection: 74
Trocheck plays on a potent line with wings Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere and had an NHL career-high 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists) last season. He provides rare category coverage with consecutive seasons of at least 215 shots on goal and 175 hits, making him a fringe top 30 overall player in fantasy redraft leagues.
5. Adam Fox, D
NHL.com point projection: 72
He scored an NHL career-high 17 goals (tied for sixth among defensemen) despite missing 10 games last season and finished with more than a point per game (73 in 72 games) for the first time the League. Fox, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner, ranks third among defensemen in power-play points (118) since 2020-21 behind Cale Makar of the Avalanche (125) and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (122) and is a fringe top five fantasy defenseman.
Other NYR players on preseason draft lists:
Breakout candidate: Alexis Lafreniere, F (NHL.com point projection: 70)
Bounce-back candidate: Mika Zibanejad, F (NHL.com point projection: 81)
Deep sleepers: K'Andre Miller, D (NHL.com point projection: 46); Kaapo Kakko, F (NHL.com point projection: 45)
Rookie to watch: Zac Jones, D (NHL.com point projection: 32)