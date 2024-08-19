3 questions facing New York Rangers

1. Who will play right wing on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider?

Reilly Smith figures to get the first crack at the assignment, but there will be other forwards in the mix, likely Kaapo Kakko and potentially rookie Brennan Othmann.

Alexis Lafreniere should start camp with Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin. It was the Rangers' best line last season, but if the chemistry it had doesn't click, Lafreniere could get a look with Zibanejad and Kreider too.

The Rangers, though, acquired Smith in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1 with the intention of giving him the chance to play with Zibanejad and Kreider. It's a position they have struggled to fill, dipping into the NHL Trade Deadline market each of the past three seasons to get Frank Vatrano in 2022, Patrick Kane in 2023 and Jack Roslovic last season.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the team likes Smith because he's a veteran who has regularly played in a top six forward role and has won the Stanley Cup (Vegas Golden Knights, 2022-23). He had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games for the Penguins last season.