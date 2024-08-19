3 questions facing New York Rangers

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the New York Rangers.
Filling right wing alongside Zibanejad, Krieder, Shesterkin's next contract among unknowns
1. Who will play right wing on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider?
Reilly Smith figures to get the first crack at the assignment, but there will be other forwards in the mix, likely Kaapo Kakko and potentially rookie Brennan Othmann.
Alexis Lafreniere should start camp with Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin. It was the Rangers' best line last season, but if the chemistry it had doesn't click, Lafreniere could get a look with Zibanejad and Kreider too.
The Rangers, though, acquired Smith in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1 with the intention of giving him the chance to play with Zibanejad and Kreider. It's a position they have struggled to fill, dipping into the NHL Trade Deadline market each of the past three seasons to get Frank Vatrano in 2022, Patrick Kane in 2023 and Jack Roslovic last season.
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the team likes Smith because he's a veteran who has regularly played in a top six forward role and has won the Stanley Cup (Vegas Golden Knights, 2022-23). He had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games for the Penguins last season.
2. What will the defense pairs look like?
Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren should be the top defense pair again, but it gets interesting after that.
K'Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba have been longtime defense partners, but Trouba's injury late last season opened the door for Braden Schneider to move up and get a look with Miller.
The Rangers liked what they saw, particularly from Schneider, who became more aggressive and confident with the puck and joining the rush. They used Miller with Schneider as a defense pair for a portion of their Stanley Cup Playoff run, putting Trouba with Erik Gustafsson on the third pair.
Laviolette said they'll sort out the pairs in training camp, but it's certainly possible the Rangers start with Miller and Schneider as their second pair and Trouba with Zac Jones as the third pair. Gustafsson left as a free agent to sign with the Detroit Red Wings.
3. Will the Rangers sign Igor Shesterkin to a new contract?
New York's No. 1 goalie is entering the last season of a four-year contract that carries a $5.67 million average annual value. Locking him up to a new long-term deal that would begin in the 2025-26 season should be New York's top priority before training camp.
Shesterkin doesn't have to have a new contract when he arrives at training camp, but guaranteeing his future in New York beforehand would eliminate the questions he would be asked and any stress the Rangers and their fans would have about the goalie.
The Rangers know all about Shesterkin's importance to their present and future chances of winning the Stanley Cup. He has been arguably the best goalie in the NHL for three straight seasons: first in wins (109), second in save percentage (.921) and third in goals-against average (2.39) among the 39 goalies who have played at least 100 games since 2021-22.
Shesterkin is also 23-19 with a 2.39 GAA and .929 save percentage in 43 playoff games since 2022, including 10-6, 2.34 and .927 in 16 games last season.