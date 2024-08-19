NHL EDGE stats for New York Rangers

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the New York Rangers.
1. Forward Chris Kreider was tied with Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the NHL in high-danger goals (31) last season behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (44) and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers (34).
Kreider played in his usual spot on a line with center Mika Zibanejad, a dynamic playmaker who has a hard shot and ranked fourth among NHL forwards with 31 shots of at least 90 miles per hour. Both forwards were fixtures on the first power-play unit; New York ranked third in power-play percentage (26.4 percent) and fourth in offensive zone time percentage with the man-advantage (62.9 percent). Kreider continues to be one of the best net-front finishers in the game and delivered in high-danger goals during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (eight; tied with Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe for second behind Hyman's 12).
2. Forward Artemi Panarin ranked second in midrange goals (20) behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (22) and was tied with Matthew Tkachuk of the Panthers and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars for the NHL lead in the category (four) during the postseason.
Panarin, who was tied for seventh in offensive zone time percentage (48.3) during the regular season, made the most of his chances; he was among regular-season leaders with NHL career highs in goals (49; fifth) and points (120; fourth). Panarin also ranked third in midrange shots on goal (131) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (156) and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (147).
Panarin and center Vincent Trocheck elevated their frequent linemate Alexis Lafreniere (No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft), who had a breakout regular season and then was second in the postseason in even-strength goals (eight) behind Hyman (10).
3. Defenseman K'Andre Miller ranked 10th at his position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (102).
Playing behind elite defenseman Adam Fox in the lineup, Miller's skating speed continues to make a difference on the second pair, whether it's a zone exit, entry or occasional coast-to-coast rush. Miller was also a standout in EDGE stats categories like max skating speed (23.26 mph; 92nd percentile; just outside top 10 among defensemen) and long-range shots on goal (49; 83rd percentile). More offense from Miller (four points, 13 shots on goal in 16 games in the postseason), or at least better puck possession from him (minus-63 shot attempts differential) and his defense partner Jacob Trouba (minus-81) could help the Rangers take the next step toward a championship.
