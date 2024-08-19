NHL EDGE stats for New York Rangers

1. Forward Chris Kreider was tied with Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the NHL in high-danger goals (31) last season behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (44) and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers (34).

Kreider played in his usual spot on a line with center Mika Zibanejad, a dynamic playmaker who has a hard shot and ranked fourth among NHL forwards with 31 shots of at least 90 miles per hour. Both forwards were fixtures on the first power-play unit; New York ranked third in power-play percentage (26.4 percent) and fourth in offensive zone time percentage with the man-advantage (62.9 percent). Kreider continues to be one of the best net-front finishers in the game and delivered in high-danger goals during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (eight; tied with Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe for second behind Hyman's 12).