NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New York Rangers
Othmann will compete for roster spot; Perreault to continue at Boston College
1. Brennan Othmann, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Rangers (NHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Hartford (AHL): 67 GP, 21-28-49
The 21-year-old was second in goals and points on Hartford last season and fourth among all American Hockey League rookies in points.
Othmann (6-foot, 175 pounds) got his first NHL callup in January. He had six shots on goal in three games, five in his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 4. He went to New York's prospect development camp in July because the team asked him to come to be a leader to some of the younger players in attendance.
"He had heck of a first year," Rangers director of player development Jed Ortmeyer said. "For him to get a taste last year with a call-up and with a long playoff run in Hartford, then to come into development camp and take on some leadership, just shows how hard he's working. Now it's come into training camp and compete for a spot."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Gabe Perreault, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Boston College (NCAA): 36 GP, 19-41-60
The 19-year-old is returning to Boston College after finishing second in the NCAA in assists and tied for fourth in points as a freshman. He had at least one point in 30 of 36 games.
Perreault (5-11, 163) was a second-team All-American and second-team Hockey East. The Eagles went to the national championship game, losing 2-0 to the University of Denver. Perreault had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win against Michigan in the national semifinal.
He also helped the United States win gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was tied for third in points with 10 (three goals, seven assists) in seven games.
"I think he took advantage of the college schedule in terms of a few less games during the week to be able to consistently workout throughout the year," Ortmeyer said. "He came into development camp bigger and stronger this year."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. EJ Emery, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: USNTDP: 61 GP, 0-16-16
Emery, 18, will be a freshman at the University of North Dakota this season. He impressed the Rangers at development camp.
"He's really studious," Ortmeyer said. "He wants to learn. He asked a lot of great questions at camp and wanted to take home as much information as he could. He works hard. He competes. He's strong, big, has good reach and he skates well for recovery."
Emery (6-4, 183) said he tries to model his game after Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, who also went through USA Hockey's National Team Development Program before New York made him the No. 22 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Brett Berard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 134 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Hartford (AHL): 71 GP, 25-23-48
The 21-year-old turned pro last season after playing three seasons at Providence College, but his production was the same in the AHL level as it was in the NCAA.
Berard (5-9, 155) doubled his point total (24 as a junior at Providence) for the Wolf Pack in nearly twice as many games (36 at Providence). He led Hartford and was second among all AHL rookies in goals.
"He's just tenacious, hard-working," Ortmeyer said. "He put the work in last summer before his first pro year to get stronger and have the strength to compete in puck battles. He's got a heck of a shot, and he showcased it last year. He'll come to training camp and try to compete for a job."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Adam Sykora, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 63 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Hartford (AHL): 66 GP, 8-15-23
Sykora turns 20 on Sept. 7. He was Hartford's youngest player last season and projects to be among its youngest again this season.
"But for him to step in and be a regular in the lineup every game was pretty impressive," Ortmeyer said. "He was able to take on some penalty killing responsibility so he could add that to his toolbox."
Sykora (5-10, 172) was Slovakia's captain at the 2024 World Juniors, where he had a goal and an assist in five games.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27