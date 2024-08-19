Top prospects for New York Rangers

1. Brennan Othmann, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Rangers (NHL): 3 GP, 0-0-0; Hartford (AHL): 67 GP, 21-28-49

The 21-year-old was second in goals and points on Hartford last season and fourth among all American Hockey League rookies in points.

Othmann (6-foot, 175 pounds) got his first NHL callup in January. He had six shots on goal in three games, five in his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 4. He went to New York's prospect development camp in July because the team asked him to come to be a leader to some of the younger players in attendance.

"He had heck of a first year," Rangers director of player development Jed Ortmeyer said. "For him to get a taste last year with a call-up and with a long playoff run in Hartford, then to come into development camp and take on some leadership, just shows how hard he's working. Now it's come into training camp and compete for a spot."

Projected NHL arrival: This season