3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

1. Are the Devils better now than they were a season ago?

The Devils hired a coach with proven success in the regular season in Sheldon Keefe, who was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 9 after going 212-97-40 in five seasons and 16-21 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They traded for a proven starting goalie in Jacob Markstrom, who has two seasons remaining on a six-year contract. They signed defensemen Brett Pesce (six-year contract) and Brenden Dillon (three-year contract), and forwards Stefan Noesen (three-year contract) and Tomas Tatar (one-year contract). It all needs to come together, but the acquisitions enabled New Jersey to get bigger and stronger in the critical areas.

The Devils did finish last season with five 20-goal scorers: Timo Meier (28), Jack Hughes (27), Jesper Bratt (27), Nico Hischier (27) and Dawson Mercer (20). They saw improvement in rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, and gained workmanlike performances from centers Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula.

"What's really important moving forward is [Luke Hughes and Nemec] take that next step," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "We've surrounded them with veterans who have been there and understand what it takes to get to where you want to go, so we don't need them to put the team or the defense corps on their backs. I'm very confident; more confident today than I was last year."