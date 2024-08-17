As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the New Jersey Devils:
NHL EDGE stats for New Jersey Devils
Markstrom’s high-danger save percentage, Luke Hughes’ speed among highlights
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. Goalie Jacob Markstrom led the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.857) with the Calgary Flames last season, was tied for fifth in high-danger saves (359) and allowed the eighth-most high-danger shots on goal (419).
The Devils acquired Markstrom on June 19, addressing their glaring weakness (.886 team save percentage; third worst in NHL) from last season, when they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Having Markstrom, defenseman Dougie Hamilton healthy (missed final 62 games of season after torn pectoral muscle) and new coach Sheldon Keefe gives the Devils a ceiling of being Stanley Cup contenders -- especially considering they ranked seventh in the NHL in shot attempts percentage (52.1) last season and won a postseason round in 2023.
2. Defenseman Luke Hughes led the NHL at his position in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (199) last season, topping Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (194). The rookie was also tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the second-fastest max skating speed (24.19) in the NHL behind Owen Tippett (24.21) of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Luke Hughes joined forces with his brother, elite center Jack Hughes, and fellow rookie defenseman Simon Nemec and made an immediate impact beyond the surface-level stats, especially considering how much time Hamilton missed. How well the Hughes brothers have fared in New Jersey so far suggests Luke could reach a Norris Trophy level down the road, and Jack was an early Hart Trophy contender prior to his injury last season. Their oldest brother, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, won the Norris Trophy last season.
Jack thrived in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.82 miles; second in NHL behind Ryan McLeod’s 10.97) last season and also volume categories like speed bursts over 20 mph (187; 92nd percentile), midrange shots on goal (94; 96th percentile) and midrange goals (13; 96th percentile) despite being limited to 62 games.
3. Forward Jesper Bratt was among the NHL leaders in high-danger shots on goal (72; 91st percentile), midrange shots on goal (92; 96th percentile) and midrange goals (14; 97th percentile) last season.
Bratt, who was also a standout in speed bursts over 20 mph (220; 96th) and total skating distance (262.57 miles; 92nd), has been one of the NHL’s most unheralded offensive players in recent seasons; he’s tied for 20th in the League in even-strength points over the past three seasons combined. With an elite young core and talented wings in Bratt, Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer, the Devils have built a nearly complete package backed by strong underlying metrics.
---
More: NHL EDGE stats leaders