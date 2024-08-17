NHL EDGE stats for New Jersey Devils

2. Defenseman Luke Hughes led the NHL at his position in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (199) last season, topping Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (194). The rookie was also tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the second-fastest max skating speed (24.19) in the NHL behind Owen Tippett (24.21) of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Luke Hughes joined forces with his brother, elite center Jack Hughes, and fellow rookie defenseman Simon Nemec and made an immediate impact beyond the surface-level stats, especially considering how much time Hamilton missed. How well the Hughes brothers have fared in New Jersey so far suggests Luke could reach a Norris Trophy level down the road, and Jack was an early Hart Trophy contender prior to his injury last season. Their oldest brother, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, won the Norris Trophy last season.

Jack thrived in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.82 miles; second in NHL behind Ryan McLeod’s 10.97) last season and also volume categories like speed bursts over 20 mph (187; 92nd percentile), midrange shots on goal (94; 96th percentile) and midrange goals (13; 96th percentile) despite being limited to 62 games.