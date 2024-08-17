Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

1. Anton Silayev, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL): 63 GP, 3-8-11

The 18-year-old left-handed shot (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) offers great mobility for a player his size and is considered an excellent physical presence, something the Devils desperately needed in their prospect pipeline. Silayev scored the most points by an under-18 player in Kontintenal Hockey League history and also had 74 blocked shots and 98 hits as a KHL rookie. He is coached by Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov and is signed with Torpedo through the 2025-26 season.

"He's an aggressive, strong skating defenseman who has already shown at a young age that he can prioritize defending in a physical manner," New Jersey assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "This looks like a player who's committed to that style of defense, which this team is going to benefit from down the road."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27