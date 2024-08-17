NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
Inside look at New Jersey Devils
Aiming to return to playoffs with additions of Markstrom, Keefe
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The New Jersey Devils made additions to their roster and coaching staff this offseason, and in the process have conjured up memories of the past in an attempt to become more consistent Stanley Cup Playoff contenders in the future.
"I think [fans] are going to be proud of what we put together here," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "I know they're proud of the skill set, what we can accomplish offensively, but when you look at this team, I'm sure there is some reminiscing of the past Devils teams of being heavy, harder to play against."
The Devils entered last season with high hopes after qualifying for the playoffs in 2022-23 and defeating the New York Rangers in the first round, but New Jersey went 38-39-5 last season, failing to make the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Coach Lindy Ruff was fired on March 4 and replaced by Travis Green for the rest of the season. Sheldon Keefe was hired on May 23 after being fired as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs after five seasons on May 9.
"Our vision is to win the Stanley Cup and that's very clear," Keefe said during his introductory press conference. "To win the Stanley Cup, you have to make the playoffs, and it's about establishing a process we'll adhere to on a daily basis and ultimately see the sustained, high performance that will lead us to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup."
It'll be Keefe's job to help establish renewed chemistry and enthusiasm between those new and established players on the roster, which includes five 20-goal scorers from last season: Timo Meier (28 goals), Jack Hughes (27), Jesper Bratt (27), Nico Hischier (27) and Dawson Mercer (20).
Hughes was sidelined twice last season totaling 16 games before it was announced April 9 that he would miss the final four regular-season games to have shoulder surgery. He's been working out regularly this summer and is expected to join the team at training camp. Hughes, Hischier, Erik Haula and Curtis Lazar are the projected top four centers to begin the season.
There was steady improvement in rookie defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec in 2023-24, but there's no question a healthy Dougie Hamilton will relieve some pressure and bolster the power play. Hamilton, who has four seasons remaining on a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed as an unrestricted free agent July 28, 2021, missed the final 62 games of last season following surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle Dec. 1.
The signings of free agent defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon will certainly help along the blue line.
Pesce is expected to fill the void left by John Marino, who was traded to the Utah Hockey Club on June 29. Pesce signed a six-year contract, joining the Devils after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He had 113 blocked shots and averaged 20:17 of ice time in 70 regular-season games last season, then had one assist in two playoff games before sustaining a fractured fibula near his ankle and missing the remainder of the playoffs.
Dillon, who signed a three-year contract, will provide an authoritative presence on the back end, something the unit lacked last season when the Devils had the seventh-fewest hits (1,667) and fourth-fewest blocked shots (1,116).
New Jersey also established greater depth and experience up front by signing free agent forwards Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar, and acquired versatile forward Paul Cotter in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29. Cotter is expected to fill a bottom-six role and can also take face-offs when needed.
The biggest offseason acquisition was goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19. Markstrom solidifies a position that spiraled out of control last season, when New Jersey used five goalies, allowed 3.43 goals per game and had an .896 save percentage.
"It's a big team with high expectations and as a goaltender, there's pressure, and I've been on teams where there was pressure on goaltending in the Canadian market," Markstrom said. "I know what's expected of me and people who know me know that I just want to win hockey games."
Markstrom is expected to make a formidable tandem with Jake Allen, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on March 8.
"The fun part is building around the edges, building the complementary guys you need," Fitzgerald said. "Now you're putting together a contender, and you're checking off all the different boxes that contenders have. The last thing I was worried about (entering free agency) was the offense on this team. It was everything else that we needed to build up and check boxes, and we've done that."
The Devils open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena on Oct. 4 and 5.