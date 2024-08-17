Inside look at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils made additions to their roster and coaching staff this offseason, and in the process have conjured up memories of the past in an attempt to become more consistent Stanley Cup Playoff contenders in the future.

"I think [fans] are going to be proud of what we put together here," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "I know they're proud of the skill set, what we can accomplish offensively, but when you look at this team, I'm sure there is some reminiscing of the past Devils teams of being heavy, harder to play against."

The Devils entered last season with high hopes after qualifying for the playoffs in 2022-23 and defeating the New York Rangers in the first round, but New Jersey went 38-39-5 last season, failing to make the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons. Coach Lindy Ruff was fired on March 4 and replaced by Travis Green for the rest of the season. Sheldon Keefe was hired on May 23 after being fired as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs after five seasons on May 9.

"Our vision is to win the Stanley Cup and that's very clear," Keefe said during his introductory press conference. "To win the Stanley Cup, you have to make the playoffs, and it's about establishing a process we'll adhere to on a daily basis and ultimately see the sustained, high performance that will lead us to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup."