New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the New Jersey Devils and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Jack Hughes, F

NHL.com point projection: 103

He ranked 13th in the NHL in points per game (1.19; 74 in 62 games) and fourth in shots on goal per game (4.42) last season, and led the Devils in power-play points (31; tied for 23rd in League) despite missing time because of injury. Hughes should be considered a fringe top 15 overall fantasy player and be prioritized in the first round of keeper and dynasty league drafts, especially as a stack with his brother and high-upside defenseman Luke Hughes.