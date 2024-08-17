New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2024-25

Jack, Luke Hughes coveted keeper duo; Markstrom, Hamilton fringe top 10 at positions

Jack and Luke Hughes 32 in 32

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director, Senior Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the New Jersey Devils and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Jack Hughes, F

NHL.com point projection: 103

He ranked 13th in the NHL in points per game (1.19; 74 in 62 games) and fourth in shots on goal per game (4.42) last season, and led the Devils in power-play points (31; tied for 23rd in League) despite missing time because of injury. Hughes should be considered a fringe top 15 overall fantasy player and be prioritized in the first round of keeper and dynasty league drafts, especially as a stack with his brother and high-upside defenseman Luke Hughes.

NJD@TOR: Hughes backhands a goal on breakaway in 3rd

2. Jesper Bratt, F

NHL.com point projection: 85

He had NHL career highs in assists (56), points (83), power-play points (27) and shots on goal (248) last season, leading New Jersey in assists and points. He also led the Devils in even-strength points (55) and should be considered a fringe top 50 overall player in redraft leagues.

3. Dougie Hamilton, D

NHL.com point projection: 67

He missed most of last season because of injury but in 2022-23 was among the NHL leaders among defensemen in goals (22; second), points (74; fourth), power-play goals (eight; tied for first) and shots on goal (led League with 275). Luke Hughes was tied for second among NHL rookies in points (47) last season behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (61) and led his class in power-play points, but Hamilton should still be considered a fringe top 10 fantasy defenseman.

4. Jacob Markstrom, G

NHL.com win projection: 32

The Markstrom trade gives the Devils bounce-back appeal after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he should be considered a fringe top 10 fantasy goalie given how high his ceiling was in 2021-22. He had 37 wins in 63 games for the Calgary Flames, led the NHL in shutouts (nine) and was tied for third in save percentage (.922) that season.

WPG@CGY: Markstrom robs Perfetti in the 2nd

5. Nico Hischier, F

NHL.com point projection: 76

He’s nearly a point-per-game player (0.97; 147 in 152 games) over the past two seasons combined and is a safe center option in the middle rounds of redraft leagues who could reach new heights if fellow Switzerland-born linemate Timo Meier bounces back under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Other NJD players on preseason draft lists:

Breakout candidate: Luke Hughes, D (NHL.com point projection: 55)

Bounce-back candidates: Timo Meier, F (NHL.com point projection: 65); Dawson Mercer, F (NHL.com point projection: 48)

Deep sleeper: Jake Allen, G (NHL.com win projection: 15)

