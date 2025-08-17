New Jersey Devils fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Jack Hughes, Bratt among elite forwards; Markstrom bounce-back candidate

By Troy Perlowitz
As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New Jersey Devils players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Jack Hughes, F

NHL.com point projection: 97

Hughes ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in points per game (1.20; 243 in 202 games) and fifth in shots on goal per game (4.15) over the past three seasons, and leads the Devils in power-play points (89; tied for 18th in League) despite missing significant time because of injury. Hughes is a top-20 overall fantasy player, and at the age of 24, can be prioritized in the first round of keeper and dynasty league drafts given his point/shot production when healthy.

2. Jesper Bratt, F

NHL.com point projection: 86

Bratt set NHL career highs in points (88), assists (67), power-play points (34) and short-handed points (four) while playing in all but one game during the regular season. He also had 26 multipoint games last season, tied for 10th most in the NHL and tied for third most in one season in Devils history. Bratt's added exposure to Hughes at even strength and on the power play make him a fringe top 40 overall player in redraft leagues.

OTT@NJD: Bratt sets up Hischier for PPG, earning 61st assist of season

3. Nico Hischier, F

NHL.com point projection: 73

Hischier led the Devils and set NHL career highs in goals (35; tied for 18th in League) and power-play goals (14; tied for fifth in League) last season. He is nearly a point-per-game player (0.95; 216 in 227 games) over the past three seasons combined, covers face-off wins (987 last season, second behind Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 1,016) and might challenge his career high in points (80 in 2022-23) while anchoring the team's second line.

4. Dougie Hamilton, D

NHL.com point projection: 56

Hamilton had 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) through his first 59 games last season but an injury in early March muted what was a bounce-back season after playing in only 20 games in 2023-24. The ceiling for the 32-year-old is his 2022-23 performance when he was among the defensemen leaders in goals (22; second), points (74; fourth), power-play goals (eight; tied for first) and shots on goal (275; first). Hamilton is among NHL.com's top 100 overall fantasy rankings and in the top 15 of the defenseman list.

5. Timo Meier, F

NHL.com point projection: 61

Meier is one of six NHL players with at least 50 goals, 50 assists and 250 hits over the past two seasons. Along with elite category coverage (he led Devils forwards with 65 blocked shots last season), Meier is reliable in terms of availability given he has averaged 76 games over the past four seasons. He ranks among NHL.com's top 75 forwards in fantasy rankings.

NYR@NJD: Meier hammers Hughes' pass on the power play to start the scoring

Other NJD players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidate: Luke Hughes, D (point projection: 47)

Bounce-back candidate: Jacob Markstrom, G (win projection: 29)

Draft bargain: Dawson Mercer, F (point projection: 46)

Deep sleeper: Jake Allen, G (win projection: 17); Evgenii Dadonov, F

Hits and blocks specialist: Paul Cotter, F; Brett Pesce, D; Brenden Dillon, D

