New Jersey Devils fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New Jersey Devils players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Jack Hughes, F

NHL.com point projection: 97

Hughes ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in points per game (1.20; 243 in 202 games) and fifth in shots on goal per game (4.15) over the past three seasons, and leads the Devils in power-play points (89; tied for 18th in League) despite missing significant time because of injury. Hughes is a top-20 overall fantasy player, and at the age of 24, can be prioritized in the first round of keeper and dynasty league drafts given his point/shot production when healthy.

2. Jesper Bratt, F

NHL.com point projection: 86

Bratt set NHL career highs in points (88), assists (67), power-play points (34) and short-handed points (four) while playing in all but one game during the regular season. He also had 26 multipoint games last season, tied for 10th most in the NHL and tied for third most in one season in Devils history. Bratt's added exposure to Hughes at even strength and on the power play make him a fringe top 40 overall player in redraft leagues.