Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com.

1. Anton Silayev, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Torpedo (KHL): 63 GP, 2-10-12; Torpedo-Gorky (VHL): 17 GP (playoffs), 1-1-2

The left-handed shot (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) offers great mobility and is an excellent physical presence. Silayev is expected to join the Devils in the spring after his contract in the Kontinental Hockey League expires on May 31, 2026. The 19-year-old led Torpedo with 117 hits, ranked second with 101 blocked shots, had 23 takeaways and averaged 17:25 of ice time in 2024-25.

"So many things in his bag that could add to what we already have," Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "He skates well and plays very physical, assertive hockey. You saw what adding a couple of players who have similar characteristics, like Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic, did for our group. Anton can come in and ultimately own that role. We're excited to get him over here next spring and start his development in North America."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

2. Arseniy Gritsyuk, F

How acquired: Selected with the No. 129 pick in 2019 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 49 GP, 17-27-44

The 24-year-old right wing (6-0, 195) signed a one-year entry-level contract on May 6. He tied for the team lead with five points (one goal, four assists) in six KHL playoff games. Gritsyuk had three points (one goal, two assists) in six games for Russia at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"He definitely has the skill and ability to play in a top six or top nine role," MacKinnon said. "If you're looking for an NHL comparison, I look at Evgenii Dadonov, who came over early but it didn't work. He went back to the KHL for several years and then came over the second time, which was more in line with the age Gritsyuk is now, and it went very well. We're hoping the added time that Arseni took in the KHL means the first audition sticks."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Lenni Hameenaho, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 58 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Assat (FIN): 58 GP, 20-31-51

The 20-year-old right-handed shot (6-1, 185) spent the past six seasons in Finland, including the past three in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 Liiga playoff games to help Assat advance to the quarterfinals, and four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games for Finland at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. It's quite possible Hameenaho impresses enough in training camp to earn a stay with the big club the opening month of the season, but it's going to be an adjustment in North America and the Devils do not like to rush their prospects.

"He's a projected top six NHL winger; I see him as a guy who complements an elite center," MacKinnon said. "He does go to the inside, so his touches are coming closer to the net, which is great because that's where so many goals come from. If he can maybe add a half-step of quickness, that would be great, but everything's there. We're excited to get him in Utica (of the American Hockey League) and familiarize his game with 15 feet less of width on the ice and more of a north-south style in North America."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

4. Seamus Casey, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 46 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: New Jersey Devils (NHL): 14 GP, 4-4-8; Utica (AHL): 20 GP, 3-15-18

The 21-year-old right-hander (5-10, 178) will get a chance to earn a roster spot out of training camp but, if not, will play a major role along the blue line with Utica. He represented Team North in the AHL All-Star Game last season.

"I certainly think the opportunities are at the NHL level for Seamus, especially with the injury to Johnathan Kovacevic," MacKinnon said. "The way things are laid out, he should be the fourth option on the right side to start the season. The opportunity's there for him to continue impressing the coaching staff, gain trust in his defensive game. We all know what he can do dynamically on the offensive side."

Projected NHL arrival: This season