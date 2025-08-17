3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the New Jersey Devils.

1. Can Jack Hughes remain healthy?

As painful a question it is, it's justified. Since entering the NHL in 2019-20, Hughes has played more than 62 regular-season games once -- when he had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games and the Devils reached the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022-23.

Hughes missed 25 games in 2024-25, including all five playoff games, after having shoulder surgery on March 5. He was sidelined twice in 2023-24 totaling 16 games before it was announced April 9, 2024, he would miss the final four regular-season games to get shoulder surgery. In his second NHL season, Hughes was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated left shoulder and missed 17 games.

The bottom line: New Jersey needs Hughes on the ice to get to where it wants to go. He's a proven point-producer not only in the regular season, but playoffs.

"I look at it this way, he's had both shoulders done," Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "They always say, once they're done, they're a little bit stronger than they were before. It's not like Jack's had a bunch of knee injuries ... that can be long-term problems. I think you're just counting on the fact he's older, more physically mature. He had this procedure done on both sides so there shouldn't be any reason we're dealing with it again and you get a full season out of him."

2. Who replaces injured defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to begin the season?

Kovacevic, who signed a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million average annual value) on March 7, had knee surgery in June and won't be ready for the start of the regular season. There is no timetable for his return. The 28-year-old was injured in a 3-2 double overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Carolina won the best-of-7 series 4-1.

The two candidates to fill the void are Simon Nemec (2022 NHL Draft, No. 2), who came on strong at the end of last season, and Seamus Casey (2022 draft, No. 46), a smart, dynamic, puck mover.

"Nemec has to work harder than he's ever had in training camp," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "We love where he ended, where his game was, and he looked like the player we thought we were drafting so I'm really excited about his growth. Seamus, same thing. He's still a young player in this League. You look at the experience Nemec has ... Seamus will get that experience again. It's always nice to have depth, especially a right shot."