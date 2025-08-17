Inside look at New Jersey Devils

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the New Jersey Devils.

The time is now for the New Jersey Devils to journey deeper into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"To put it succinctly, it's time to take another step," New Jersey assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "I think those are the expectations from ownership on down, expectations of ourselves and the players in that room. We were a little bit derailed by some injuries last season but got into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and, I thought, played pretty competitive hockey against the Carolina Hurricanes (in a five-game series loss in the Eastern Conference First Round).

"There just wasn't enough there to get through that series. This season, and you always have to count on some good fortune health wise, but the idea is we want to push further in the spring."

While there's growth expected from several young players looking to earn roles, having a healthy lineup is paramount if the Devils are to advance beyond the first round, something they have done just once (2022-23) in the past 13 seasons.

The Devils were without their most prolific offensive weapon to begin the playoffs when 24-year-old center Jack Hughes was ruled out for the remainder of the season after having shoulder surgery on March 5. Despite missing 20 games, he still finished second on the team with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 regular-season games.

He's expected to be ready for training camp, as are his brother, Luke Hughes, and Brenden Dillon, each defenseman injured in Game 1 of the first-round loss to the Hurricanes.

Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who sustained a knee injury in the first period of Game 3, had offseason surgery and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Jesper Bratt, who underwent shoulder surgery on May 5, had three points (one goal, two assists) and averaged 23:23 of ice time in five playoff games after leading the Devils with an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 regular-season games. The 27-year-old forward is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Devils added depth forwards Connor Brown (signed a four-year, $12 million contract July 1) and Evgenii Dadonov (signed a one-year, $1 million contract July 1), re-signed forward Cody Glass (signed a two-year, $5 million contract July 2) and goalie Jake Allen (signed a five-year, $9 million contract July 1) as a solid backup to starter Jacob Markstrom, and acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 2.