Nashville Predators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Roman Josi, D

NHL.com point projection: 69

The 35-year-old, who was limited to 53 games last season, is recovering from Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, and is expected to play for Nashville this season. Josi had a career-high 96 points in 2021-22, the fourth-highest total by a defenseman since 1991-92 behind Brian Leetch (102 in 1991-92), Erik Karlsson (101 in 2022-23) and Phil Housley (1992-93). Josi, who leads defensemen in shots on goal since 2021-22 (968) and has the second-most goals at his position over that span (73; behind Cale Makar’s 96), should be considered a top-10 fantasy defenseman.

3. Jonathan Marchessault, F

NHL.com point projection: 63

Marchessault, known for his strong category coverage, ranked second on the Predators in assists (35), points (56), even-strength goals (17; behind Forsberg's 21), power-play points (23) and shots on goal (206). Considering Marchessault had a career-high 75 points with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023 (25 points in 22 games during that postseason), he should be considered a fantasy bounce-back candidate.

4. Steven Stamkos, F

NHL.com point projection: 61

Stamkos ranked second on Nashville in goals (27) last season behind Forsberg and led the team in power-play goals (14) and game-winning goals (six). Stamkos, a seven-time 40-goal scorer in the NHL, is another bounce-back candidate on the Predators, and, like Marchessault, could be attainable outside the top 150 overall in redraft leagues.