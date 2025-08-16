Nashville Predators fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Forsberg worth prioritizing; Marchessault has bounce-back appeal

NSH Filip Forsberg Fantasy 32 in 32

By Pete Jensen
Pete Jensen
NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Nashville Predators players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Filip Forsberg, F

NHL.com point projection: 82

Since 2021-22, Forsberg is tied for 21st in the NHL in points per game (1.05; 296 in 283 games). Forsberg, who turned 31 years old on Aug. 13, led Nashville in goals (31), assists (45), points (76), power-play points (26) and shots on goal (281) last season and also covered hits (151 in 82 games). Even after the Predators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Forsberg should be considered a fringe top-30 overall fantasy player.

2. Roman Josi, D

NHL.com point projection: 69

The 35-year-old, who was limited to 53 games last season, is recovering from Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, and is expected to play for Nashville this season. Josi had a career-high 96 points in 2021-22, the fourth-highest total by a defenseman since 1991-92 behind Brian Leetch (102 in 1991-92), Erik Karlsson (101 in 2022-23) and Phil Housley (1992-93). Josi, who leads defensemen in shots on goal since 2021-22 (968) and has the second-most goals at his position over that span (73; behind Cale Makar’s 96), should be considered a top-10 fantasy defenseman.

3. Jonathan Marchessault, F

NHL.com point projection: 63

Marchessault, known for his strong category coverage, ranked second on the Predators in assists (35), points (56), even-strength goals (17; behind Forsberg's 21), power-play points (23) and shots on goal (206). Considering Marchessault had a career-high 75 points with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023 (25 points in 22 games during that postseason), he should be considered a fantasy bounce-back candidate.

4. Steven Stamkos, F

NHL.com point projection: 61

Stamkos ranked second on Nashville in goals (27) last season behind Forsberg and led the team in power-play goals (14) and game-winning goals (six). Stamkos, a seven-time 40-goal scorer in the NHL, is another bounce-back candidate on the Predators, and, like Marchessault, could be attainable outside the top 150 overall in redraft leagues.

5. Juuse Saros, G

NHL.com win projection: 25

Although Saros’ win total dropped from 35 in 2023-24 to 20 last season, he is a potential fantasy draft bargain given his heavy workload and efficiency. Saros, who has a .914 save percentage in his NHL career, tied his highest shutout total (four) last season and has played at least 58 games in each of the past four seasons. He is tied with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets for the most games played in the NHL since 2021-22 (253) and ranks sixth in the League in wins over that span (126).

---

Other NSH players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate and face-off wins specialist: Ryan O'Reilly, F (point projection: 55)

Breakout candidate: Luke Evangelista, F (point projection: 40)

Deep sleepers: Michael Bunting, F (point projection: 42); Brady Skjei, D (point projection: 37); Nicolas Hague, D (point projection: 31)

