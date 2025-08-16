Top prospects for Nashville Predators

2. Tanner Molendyk , D

How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Saskatoon (WHL): 21 GP, 4-17-21; Medicine Hat (WHL): 28 GP, 5-21-26

Molendyk (6-0, 190) had 47 points in 49 games split between Saskatoon and Medicine Hat last season. His 20 playoff points (four goals, 16 assists) in 16 games helped Medicine Hat win the WHL championship and ranked third in the playoffs among defensemen. The 20-year-old also had four assists in four Memorial Cup games and two assists for Canada at the 2025 WJC. He was nominated for the Defenseman of the Year in the WHL last season and Saskatoon even named their top defenseman of the year award after him.

"He's come into camp the past two years and he's shown very well. … Sky's the limit for him," Nichol said. "He's knocking on the door. Puck-moving, skating, exactly how our coach wants, jumping into the play, creating offense. You got to be doing something pretty special to be able to get the accolades that he's had in junior, now the next step is doing it in the pros."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. David Edstrom, F

How acquired: Trade from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024

2024-25 season: Frolunda (SHL): 39 GP, 7-12-19; Milwaukee (AHL): 4 GP (playoffs), 0-0-0

A first-round pick (No. 32) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Draft, Edstrom was acquired in the trade that sent goalie Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks prior to last season. The 20-year-old center also had four goals in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC. Edstrom (6-4, 193) played in the top professional league in Sweden last season before coming over and playing four playoff games for Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

"As you look down our roster, we are pretty thin up the middle so he's going to have a really good shot if it's not starting here, hopefully maybe the next step for some of these young guys is getting to be the first call up and working their way up that way," Nichol said. "You can't have too many guys up the middle who have size and can play in every situation."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Cameron Reid, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Kitchener (OHL): 67 GP, 14-40-54

The 18-year-old led Kitchener defenseman in goals, assists, points, power-play points (25) and game-winning goals (three). He had five assists in 14 OHL playoff games and also played for Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Team CHL in the Prospects Challenge. Nashville moved up two spots to select Reid (6-0, 179) in the draft.

"I know his second half of the year was fantastic, shutting down top lines and creating offense so we're really excited for another year with him in junior," Nichol said. "Hopefully he can crack that lineup and if not, just keep doing what he's doing."

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29