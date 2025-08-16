Top prospects for Nashville Predators

Molendyk, Wood expected to make impact in NHL this season

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Nashville Predators, according to NHL.com.

1. Brady Martin, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): 57 GP, 33-39-72

The 18-year-old, who plays a 200-foot game, had eight power-play goals and three short-handed goals. Martin (6-foot, 185 pounds) also had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) for Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship, tying for fifth among all skaters in the tournament, four assists at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a goal at the Prospects Challenge playing for Team CHL. Voted "Hardest Worker" in the Western Conference of the Ontario Hockey League last season, he could help the Predators at center, a position in which they are in need.

"He's got so many great pro details and pro habits that are going to translate very well," Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "He's very strong on the puck, he's the first one on the forecheck, he's got great hockey sense. He's got enough skills to make plays. … He's a bit of a driver, which is what we like, he can kind of play all over the lineup. He's going to be great fit for us for a long time."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

Brady Martin goes 5th overall to the Nashville Predators

2. Tanner Molendyk , D

How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Saskatoon (WHL): 21 GP, 4-17-21; Medicine Hat (WHL): 28 GP, 5-21-26

Molendyk (6-0, 190) had 47 points in 49 games split between Saskatoon and Medicine Hat last season. His 20 playoff points (four goals, 16 assists) in 16 games helped Medicine Hat win the WHL championship and ranked third in the playoffs among defensemen. The 20-year-old also had four assists in four Memorial Cup games and two assists for Canada at the 2025 WJC. He was nominated for the Defenseman of the Year in the WHL last season and Saskatoon even named their top defenseman of the year award after him.

"He's come into camp the past two years and he's shown very well. … Sky's the limit for him," Nichol said. "He's knocking on the door. Puck-moving, skating, exactly how our coach wants, jumping into the play, creating offense. You got to be doing something pretty special to be able to get the accolades that he's had in junior, now the next step is doing it in the pros."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. David Edstrom, F

How acquired: Trade from the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024

2024-25 season: Frolunda (SHL): 39 GP, 7-12-19; Milwaukee (AHL): 4 GP (playoffs), 0-0-0

A first-round pick (No. 32) by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 NHL Draft, Edstrom was acquired in the trade that sent goalie Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks prior to last season. The 20-year-old center also had four goals in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC. Edstrom (6-4, 193) played in the top professional league in Sweden last season before coming over and playing four playoff games for Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

"As you look down our roster, we are pretty thin up the middle so he's going to have a really good shot if it's not starting here, hopefully maybe the next step for some of these young guys is getting to be the first call up and working their way up that way," Nichol said. "You can't have too many guys up the middle who have size and can play in every situation."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Cameron Reid, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Kitchener (OHL): 67 GP, 14-40-54

The 18-year-old led Kitchener defenseman in goals, assists, points, power-play points (25) and game-winning goals (three). He had five assists in 14 OHL playoff games and also played for Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Team CHL in the Prospects Challenge. Nashville moved up two spots to select Reid (6-0, 179) in the draft.

"I know his second half of the year was fantastic, shutting down top lines and creating offense so we're really excited for another year with him in junior," Nichol said. "Hopefully he can crack that lineup and if not, just keep doing what he's doing."

Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29

Cameron Reid drafted by the Nashville Predators

5. Matthew Wood, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Nashville (NHL): 6 GP, 0-1-1; University of Minnesota (NCAA): 39 GP, 17-22-39

Wood (6-4, 202) played six games in the NHL after his NCAA season ended. He was a point per game player with Minnesota after spending two seasons with the University of Connecticut. The 20-year-old will have a good opportunity to make the team out of camp.

"It's never easy coming out of college especially, the team wasn't doing great, and he stepped right in and I thought he did great," Nichol said. "This will be the challenge for him since he hasn't gone through training camp. … He scored a couple of goals in development camp and really took on a leadership role and that's what you want to see on these young players."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

