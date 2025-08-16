Inside look at Nashville Predators

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Nashville Predators.

The Nashville Predators didn't make a splash in free agency this offseason and are hoping that's a good thing.

The Predators were the talk of the offseason in 2024 and a Stanley Cup favorite after signing forwards Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei. However, they were never able to find success on the ice and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and their 30 wins were the fewest they've had in a full NHL season since they had 27 in 2002-03.

This offseason, they signed defenseman Nick Perbix (two years) and acquired defenseman Nicolas Hague from the Vegas Golden Knights (signed to a four-year contract) and forward Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils. Beyond that, they'll be relying on everyone improving from last season.

"I think there was a lot of expectation, a lot of excitement, a lot of hope coming into this season and it certainly didn't pan out that way which, I think for everyone, was very disappointing," Stamkos said after the season. "You look at the core group of guys that are here and the seasons that all of us collectively had this year and we're hoping that it's a one-off and we can regroup this summer.

"I would have loved to experience playoff hockey here because that's probably one of the things I was most excited about. Disappointed that didn't work out, but I think now having been here a year you're definitely in a better spot than you were."

Stamkos had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games, down from 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24. It was his fewest points in a full season in which he did not miss an extend time due to injury since he had 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 79 games in his rookie season in 2008-09.

Marchessault had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games, down from 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games with Vegas in 2023-24.

"Last year it was hard early on because I still think their hearts were in Vegas and Tampa," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchessault and Stamkos on July 1. "Now it's their team. I think the pride that comes when you say, 'This is my team', I think you'll get the best version of them."