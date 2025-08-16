Inside look at Nashville Predators

Counting on veteran core led by Stamkos, Marchessault to bounce back for return to playoffs

The Nashville Predators didn't make a splash in free agency this offseason and are hoping that's a good thing.

The Predators were the talk of the offseason in 2024 and a Stanley Cup favorite after signing forwards Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei. However, they were never able to find success on the ice and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and their 30 wins were the fewest they've had in a full NHL season since they had 27 in 2002-03.

This offseason, they signed defenseman Nick Perbix (two years) and acquired defenseman Nicolas Hague from the Vegas Golden Knights (signed to a four-year contract) and forward Erik Haula from the New Jersey Devils. Beyond that, they'll be relying on everyone improving from last season.

"I think there was a lot of expectation, a lot of excitement, a lot of hope coming into this season and it certainly didn't pan out that way which, I think for everyone, was very disappointing," Stamkos said after the season. "You look at the core group of guys that are here and the seasons that all of us collectively had this year and we're hoping that it's a one-off and we can regroup this summer.

"I would have loved to experience playoff hockey here because that's probably one of the things I was most excited about. Disappointed that didn't work out, but I think now having been here a year you're definitely in a better spot than you were."

Stamkos had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games, down from 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24. It was his fewest points in a full season in which he did not miss an extend time due to injury since he had 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 79 games in his rookie season in 2008-09.

Marchessault had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games, down from 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games with Vegas in 2023-24.

"Last year it was hard early on because I still think their hearts were in Vegas and Tampa," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchessault and Stamkos on July 1. "Now it's their team. I think the pride that comes when you say, 'This is my team', I think you'll get the best version of them."

Though the Predators will have a healthy Stamkos, Marchessault and Filip Forsberg, who has scored at least 30 goals in three of the past four seasons, questions remain surrounding defenseman and captain Roman Josi. He was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome at the end of last season. It is a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue.

Josi did not play after Feb. 25, when he missed the third period after being boarded by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett. He finished the season with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games but said he expects to be ready for training camp.

Newcomer Hague could be relied on if Josi is out.

"I think it's an opportunity for me to take that next step as a player, something that I've wanted to do for a long time and something I think I am ready for," Hague said. "For me, it's just embracing that opportunity and really showing the player I am and what I can do out there."

It also wouldn't be surprising to see young players including forwards Matthew Wood and Joakim Kemell and defenseman Tanner Molendyk make the team out of camp.

"I think the good thing is with our group, we’re a little bit older up front so we're trying to infuse a little bit of youth and put some of the older guys with some of the young guys," Nashville assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol said. "The sky's the limit for a lot of these prospects."

The Predators scored the second-fewest goals per game (2.59, ahead of only the San Jose Sharks at 2.54) and allowed the sixth-most goals per game (3.34). They're hoping those numbers are behind them.

"We're going to put our best foot forward and try to make the playoffs," Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said on May 5. "That's our goal every year. Our goal is to make the playoffs, and then you get in the playoffs and it's to win the Stanley Cup. That doesn't change."

