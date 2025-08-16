3 questions facing Nashville Predators

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Nashville Predators.
1. Will Roman Josi be healthy?
When healthy, Josi, the Predators captain and their all-time leader among defensemen in games (962), goals (190), assists (534) and points (724), is one of the top players at his position. However, he was limited to 53 games last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome at the end of last season.
It is a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate. Josi did not play after Feb. 25 and finished the season with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games but said he expects to be ready for training camp.
"Some stuff I'm still dealing with, but it's been really good," Josi said April 18. "I'm feeling better and better and have got a couple of months now to recover. … I think I've got some really good answers, which are really positive.
"Like I said, I'm progressing really well, and we've got a lot of time. I keep getting better and better. I'll definitely be playing when the season starts."