NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Forwards Samanski, Howard expected to make impact this season
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Josh Samanski, F
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent April 2, 2025
2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 24 GP, 2-2-4; Bakersfield (AHL): 45 GP, 8-23-31
The 24-year-old made a good impression in his first season with the Oilers, displaying an ability to play a reliable two-way game in the American Hockey League and NHL. A native of Erding, Germany, he played with Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl for Team Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Samanski returned from the Olympics and played the rest of the season in Edmonton and had two points (one goal, one assist) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.
“I think he’s a very versatile player,” Oilers assistant general manager, player development and innovation Kalle Larsson said. “Down in Bakersfield, he was playing top six and was contributing offensively, but he has a very reliable game as well which we saw when we called him up to the Oilers. I think for him to become an NHL regular, he needs to fill into his frame (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and he needs to get faster. The brain is there, his skill set is sufficient, he is really responsible and he’s a reliable player.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Isaac Howard, F
How acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8, 2025
2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 29 GP, 2-3-5; Bakersfield (AHL), 47 GP, 24-26-50
Howard (5-10, 190) had a solid first professional season in the AHL after being sent down 17 games into the NHL season. The improvement in his game was noticeable after he was recalled by Edmonton for 11 games in January. The 22-year-old had been selected by the Lightning in the first round (No. 31) of the 2022 NHL Draft, and won the Hobey Baker Trophy as the best men's college hockey player in 2025 after he had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games as a junior at Michigan State.
“I think he just needs to get a little luckier with his shots,” Larsson said. “He’s a shoot-first player. His release is unbelievable -- he knows how to beat a goalie clean with his shots -- he just needs to find the open ice at the NHL level and somebody needs to give him the puck.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Quinn Hutson, F
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent on April 14, 2025
2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 4 GP, 1-0-1; Bakersfield (AHL): 67 GP, 30-33-63
The 24-year-old signed his second contract with Edmonton on Jan. 12 and had a strong first pro season with Bakersfield. The older brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson, Quinn (5-11, 176) played three seasons at Boston University before signing with the Oilers.
“In a way, he has a similar profile to Isaac Howard, he’s also a shoot-first goal-scorer,” Larsson said. “He’s got a little bit more of a mean streak than Isaac, which I like about Quinn. He can get nasty when he needs to. Like Howard, they’re both players that need to put up points, but they need to be in situations where they can do that. So, it’s going to be interesting to see how the coaches navigate that and what kind of opportunities they’re going to be able to earn.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Connor Clattenburg, F
How acquired: Selected in fifth round (No. 160) of 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 5 GP, 1-0-1; Bakersfield (AHL): 32 GP, 2-2-4
The 21-year-old is an energy forward who was a big hit in his short stint with Edmonton last season, which was cut short when he sustained an eye injury in a game against the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 4. Clattenburg (6-2, 215) was placed on long-term injured reserve and played the remainder of the season in the AHL when he returned.
“He’s a throwback kind of player,” Larsson said. “In the 80s and 90s, every team had three, four or five of them and now they’re hard to find. He hits hard and stirs the pot. His straight-line skating is pretty good, and I think he could be a very effective player.”
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Damien Carfagna, D
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent March 31, 2025
2025-26 season: Bakersfield (AHL): 66 GP, 7-15-22
The 23-year-old defenseman played one season with the University of New Hampshire and two seasons for Ohio State University before turning pro. He led Bakersfield with a plus-18 rating last season and had one goal in three AHL playoff games.
Carfagna (5-11, 170) is considered one of the Oilers’ top defensive prospects.
“He skates really, really well,” Larsson said. “He’s obviously undersized, but he escapes so well and can transport the puck. We want to see him add even more offense and get a little more production out of him. He’s a smart player positionally. He knows what he’s good at and he knows how to use his strengths to his advantage.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with a Stats experience that incorporates EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activities to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.