Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

2. Isaac Howard, F

How acquired: Trade with Tampa Bay Lightning on July 8, 2025

2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 29 GP, 2-3-5; Bakersfield (AHL), 47 GP, 24-26-50

Howard (5-10, 190) had a solid first professional season in the AHL after being sent down 17 games into the NHL season. The improvement in his game was noticeable after he was recalled by Edmonton for 11 games in January. The 22-year-old had been selected by the Lightning in the first round (No. 31) of the 2022 NHL Draft, and won the Hobey Baker Trophy as the best men's college hockey player in 2025 after he had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games as a junior at Michigan State.

“I think he just needs to get a little luckier with his shots,” Larsson said. “He’s a shoot-first player. His release is unbelievable -- he knows how to beat a goalie clean with his shots -- he just needs to find the open ice at the NHL level and somebody needs to give him the puck.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Quinn Hutson, F

How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent on April 14, 2025

2025-26 season: Edmonton (NHL): 4 GP, 1-0-1; Bakersfield (AHL): 67 GP, 30-33-63

The 24-year-old signed his second contract with Edmonton on Jan. 12 and had a strong first pro season with Bakersfield. The older brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and Washington Capitals defenseman Cole Hutson, Quinn (5-11, 176) played three seasons at Boston University before signing with the Oilers.

“In a way, he has a similar profile to Isaac Howard, he’s also a shoot-first goal-scorer,” Larsson said. “He’s got a little bit more of a mean streak than Isaac, which I like about Quinn. He can get nasty when he needs to. Like Howard, they’re both players that need to put up points, but they need to be in situations where they can do that. So, it’s going to be interesting to see how the coaches navigate that and what kind of opportunities they’re going to be able to earn.”

Projected NHL arrival: Next season