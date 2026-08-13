3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

1. How will Quinton Byfield fare as the No. 1 center?

Byfield has been learning from one of the best NHL centers in Anze Kopitar for a few seasons. Kopitar retired after the Kings were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round, so it's become Byfield's turn to take over the No. 1 spot.

Byfield already was handling some of the big defensive matchups down the stretch last season, but Kopitar still was getting the offensive-zone starts with his linemates, left wing Artemi Panarin and right wing Adrian Kempe. He's expected to slot in with those two this season and if so, it should boost his own production. The 23-year-old has averaged 53 points the past three seasons. If he can increase his numbers with Panarin and Kempe, that bodes well for Los Angeles.