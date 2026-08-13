NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings.
3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings
Byfield adjusting as top center, Doughty's future among concerns
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI
1. How will Quinton Byfield fare as the No. 1 center?
Byfield has been learning from one of the best NHL centers in Anze Kopitar for a few seasons. Kopitar retired after the Kings were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round, so it's become Byfield's turn to take over the No. 1 spot.
Byfield already was handling some of the big defensive matchups down the stretch last season, but Kopitar still was getting the offensive-zone starts with his linemates, left wing Artemi Panarin and right wing Adrian Kempe. He's expected to slot in with those two this season and if so, it should boost his own production. The 23-year-old has averaged 53 points the past three seasons. If he can increase his numbers with Panarin and Kempe, that bodes well for Los Angeles.
2. What's Drew Doughty's future?
The veteran defenseman is entering the final season of an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2018. The 36-year-old had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 72 regular-season games and no points in four Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. He helped Team Canada win silver at the 2026 Winter Olympics with one assist in six games.
He still provides a steady presence for the Kings, averaging 23:05 of ice time per game last season. Doughty and the front office have been discussing his future this offseason. Will they get something done before the season starts, or during? Will something get done at all? Time will tell.
3. Can defensemen provide more offense?
Brandt Clarke had an NHL career-high 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) in 82 games last season to lead the Kings in scoring at the position. There was a significant drop after that. Doughty and Joel Edmundson (two goals, 21 assists), who was paired with Clarke, were tied for second.
Los Angeles knows it needs more scoring this season than last, when it was 29th in the NHL in goals (220). That means the defensemen will have to contribute more too.
Coach Peter Laviolette will bring a style that is expected to focus more on creating offense. Let's see if the changes he brings also will jumpstart production from defensemen as well.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with a Stats experience that incorporates EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activities to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.