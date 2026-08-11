3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

1. What impact will Mike Babcock make as coach?

Mike Babcock is viewed as the right coach at the right time for the Edmonton Oilers by their star players.

The 63-year-old was lured out of retirement to take over a team that still believes it’s a Stanley Cup contender.

Babcock has not coached a game in the NHL since he was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 20, 2019. He departed from the Columbus Blue Jackets before the 2023-24 season started after reports surfaced he asked players to share personal photos on their private mobile devices. The situation was investigated by the NHL Players' Association before Babcock and the Blue Jackets on Sept. 17, 2023, agreed to begin the process for him to step down.

After being cleared by an NHL investigation, Edmonton hired Babcock on June 23 to try and get the Oilers over the finish line and win the Stanley Cup. Babcock will be Connor McDavid’s sixth coach in Edmonton and Leon Draisaitl’s eighth.

“We see a great opportunity to be coached by someone who’s coached in every single big game there is to coach in and who’s been successful, won Cups, gold medals, you name it, he’s done it,” McDavid said July 27. “It’s a great opportunity for us players to be coached by somebody like him and learn off him with where our group’s at and what we’re looking for. He’s the perfect fit.”

McDavid, Draisaitl and forward Zach Hyman (who played for Babcock in Toronto) all met prior to the hiring.

“I think it’s just the time that we’re all in in our career, I guess the age that we’re at, and I think he’s the right guy to get us to where we want to get to,” Draisaitl said. “Obviously it’s a different look, a change in personality (from former coach Kris Knoblauch), but I’m very excited to learn from him, very excited to work with him, and yeah, like I said, very excited to get going.”