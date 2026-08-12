NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Florida Panthers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Florida Panthers
Vilmanis, Devine could add NHL forward depth this season
© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Sandis Vilmanis, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 157 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Florida (NHL): 19 GP, 3-2-5; Charlotte (AHL): 48 GP, 17-21-38
Vilmanis (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) has matured in the four years since being picked in the fifth round and will have a chance to compete for a spot on the opening night roster after looking comfortable during his first NHL opportunity last season, when the Panthers were short-handed because of injuries.
The 22-year-old was third on Charlotte, Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, in points and led Latvia with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in eight games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship after also representing his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics (no points in four games).
The Panthers were impressed enough to sign Vilmanis on July 1 to a two-year contract that begins next season, though he still has a season remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract.
"I think people don't understand how good he is," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He's a guy that all he wants to do is be a better hockey player."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Jack Devine, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 221 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Florida (NHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; Charlotte (AHL): 63 GP, 18-25-43
Devine, who turns 23 on Oct. 1, took significant steps in his first full professional season after four seasons at the University of Denver and will look to take another this season. Devine (5-11, 173) got his first taste of the NHL, playing six games from Nov. 20-Dec. 2, and excelled with Charlotte, finishing first in assists and second in points while tying for second in goals.
"He had good start. He got some attention early at the NHL," Zito said. "He went back (to Charlotte) knowing that he was going to have to work on his game and has done nothing but work every day to try to be a better hockey player. I'm really excited to see just in the growing process as an athlete what he's going to be able to attain."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Matvei Shuravin, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 97 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: CSKA Moscow (KHL): 21 GP: 0-1-1; CSKA Moscow Jr. (MHL): 15 GP, 2-1-3; Zvezda Moscow (VHL): 12 GP, 0-1-1
Having completed his contract with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League, Shuravin will play in North America for the first time this season after signing a three-year entry-level contract with Florida on June 1. A mobile skater with size (6-4, 218), the 20-year-old will likely spend the season in the AHL with Charlotte.
"It's going to help a lot," Zito said. "He's going to be able now to start tailoring what he does to our style of game, to our system, to the way we do things and to get the support both as a hockey player and as an athlete to continue to grow."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Marek Alscher, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 93 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Florida (NHL): 4 GP: 0-3-3; Charlotte (AHL): 52 GP: 3-8-11
A defense-first defenseman with size (6-3, 206), Alscher also took advantage of the Panthers' injury problems by playing his first four NHL games in April before representing Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Championship and scoring two goals in eight games. The 22-year-old was plus-17 with Charlotte, tied for second on the AHL team, after he was minus-2 in 53 games in 2024-25.
"He's coming along," Zito said. "He's on schedule and he's a guy whose style fits the way we play."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Cooper Black, G
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent April 2, 2024
2025-26 season: Charlotte (AHL): 42 GP: 25-13-4, 2.47 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, 1 shutout
Black has stood out with his size (6-8, 223) and athleticism in the two seasons since the Panthers signed him out of Dartmouth College. The 25-year-old emerged as Charlotte's starter last season and led AHL rookie goalies in wins during the regular season before going 1-2-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .892 save percentage in three playoff games. Florida rewarded him with a two-year, two-way contract on June 8.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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