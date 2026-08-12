Top prospects for Florida Panthers

2. Jack Devine, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 221 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Florida (NHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; Charlotte (AHL): 63 GP, 18-25-43

Devine, who turns 23 on Oct. 1, took significant steps in his first full professional season after four seasons at the University of Denver and will look to take another this season. Devine (5-11, 173) got his first taste of the NHL, playing six games from Nov. 20-Dec. 2, and excelled with Charlotte, finishing first in assists and second in points while tying for second in goals.

"He had good start. He got some attention early at the NHL," Zito said. "He went back (to Charlotte) knowing that he was going to have to work on his game and has done nothing but work every day to try to be a better hockey player. I'm really excited to see just in the growing process as an athlete what he's going to be able to attain."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Matvei Shuravin, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 97 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: CSKA Moscow (KHL): 21 GP: 0-1-1; CSKA Moscow Jr. (MHL): 15 GP, 2-1-3; Zvezda Moscow (VHL): 12 GP, 0-1-1

Having completed his contract with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League, Shuravin will play in North America for the first time this season after signing a three-year entry-level contract with Florida on June 1. A mobile skater with size (6-4, 218), the 20-year-old will likely spend the season in the AHL with Charlotte.

"It's going to help a lot," Zito said. "He's going to be able now to start tailoring what he does to our style of game, to our system, to the way we do things and to get the support both as a hockey player and as an athlete to continue to grow."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Marek Alscher, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 93 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Florida (NHL): 4 GP: 0-3-3; Charlotte (AHL): 52 GP: 3-8-11

A defense-first defenseman with size (6-3, 206), Alscher also took advantage of the Panthers' injury problems by playing his first four NHL games in April before representing Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Championship and scoring two goals in eight games. The 22-year-old was plus-17 with Charlotte, tied for second on the AHL team, after he was minus-2 in 53 games in 2024-25.

"He's coming along," Zito said. "He's on schedule and he's a guy whose style fits the way we play."

Projected NHL arrival: This season