Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers believe their championship window is still open despite taking a step back last season.

They’ve retooled for their continued quest to win the Stanley Cup, hiring Mike Babcock as coach, acquiring two new goalies and adding depth on defense after trading Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks on July 1.

The Oilers are on the clock with star center and captain Connor McDavid entering the first season of a two-year contract at a below-market rate ($12.5 million average annual value). McDavid is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-2028 season.

“It’s exciting, first and foremost,” McDavid said July 27 of Edmonton’s offseason moves. “It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone like Darnell and the rest of the guys, it’s part of the business unfortunately. It’s hard to put into words what ‘Nursey’ has been not only to me but to the whole group and everybody in Edmonton, so I’m extremely disappointed to see that happen. But at the same time, I’m really excited about some of the additions; new coach, some good players. It’s an exciting time in Edmonton.”

The Oilers had plenty of time to reassess and regroup after losing to the Anaheim Ducks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which followed back-to-back trips to the Cup Final, where Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers each time.

McDavid gave an honest assessment of the season after Edmonton was eliminated in six games.

“We were an average team all year; an average team with high expectations, you’re going to be disappointed. We just never found it,” he said following a 5-2 loss in Game 6 on April 30.