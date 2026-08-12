3 questions facing Florida Panthers

1. What will Matthew and Brady Tkachuk be like as teammates?

The Panthers' trade to acquire forward Matthew from the Calgary Flames in 2022 helped transform them into one of the top teams in the NHL, leading to three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances (2023, 2024, 2025) and back-to-back championships (2024, 2025). The 28-year-old will be teammates with younger brother Brady for the first time in the NHL this season after Florida acquired the 26-year-old forward in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 21.

Brady (18) and Matthew (eight) each made NHL Network's list of the top 20 wings in the League right now. Could they reach another level as teammates? Panthers general manager Bill Zito got a glimpse of what it could be like as an assistant GM for Team USA when Matthew and Brady played together at the 4 Nations Face-off in 2025 and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where they helped the U.S. win gold.

"I think when you have teams and you have two people on the team that love each other unconditionally, it makes the team better. I believe that," Zito said. "That could apply to them. That could apply to whoever. But having seen them together in tournaments twice, they have an impact."