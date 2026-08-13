Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

3. Hampton Slukynsky, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 118 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Ontario (AHL): 2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .957 SVP; Western Michigan (NCAA): 39 GP, 27-11-1, 2.30 GAA, .915 SVP, 4 SO

The aforementioned Slukynsky (6-1, 179) signed his entry-level contract with the Kings on April 2 following his second season at Western Michigan. The 21-year-old helped the program to its first national championship in 2025.

There are a lot of similarities between Slukynsky and George.

"They're both kind of like each other," Murray said. "They both have a great demeanor for goalies. You really have to forget about it, park the bad games or the bad goals you let in and have that demeanor of, let's play to the next play, next shot, whatever. Same as Carter.

"It's a great problem to have with two young guys coming in to play in Ontario, but it's a great opportunity for both of them."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Kenny Connors, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 103 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Los Angeles (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Ontario (AHL): 65 GP, 15-26-41

Connors (6-1, 199) got the attention of the Kings at training camp last season and a quick glimpse of the NHL with two games in March. The 23-year-old played a big role with Ontario, skating on the first penalty-kill and power-play units.

"He was a very good college player, (University of Massachusetts)" Murray said. "He had an unbelievable offseason last year and he came in and he really opened everyone's eyes. Our coach (in Ontario, Andrew Lord) really leaned on him and his game has transitioned. He's a better pro than he was a college player."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Vojtech Cihar, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 59 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Karlovy Vary (CZE): 27, 4-4-8; Kelowna (WHL): 31 GP, 12-19-31

The 19-year-old was tremendous for Czechia at the 2026 WJC. Cihar (6-0, 175) was MVP of the tournament with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games to help Czechia to the final, where it lost to Sweden. He remained in North America for the remainder of the season after beginning 2025-26 playing in the top league in his native Czechia.

"He's only been to one training camp, so once he comes this year to the rookie tournament, kind of understands the pro game, I think the ceiling is really high with this guy," Murray said. "We have to be patient with him. We're not saying he's going to be able to make it this year. He'll go back to junior if that's the case, if that's what Kenny (Holland, Kings general manager) and our staff think would be best for him. He sees the ice, he can play center, he can play wing. Really, his hockey sense is excellent."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season