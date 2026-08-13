Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

"But also, through my experiences, this is an attack-oriented game, and you have to be willing to move, you have to be able to have a plan in place when there's no offense available. I think 5-on-5 is the hardest way to score a goal. When there are 10 guys in the zone, there's got to be a plan, and we'll work on that plan from Day 1 of camp. That attack mode for me is something I've believed in my whole life. I do think we have the personnel here to execute that style and that play."

Laviolette reunites with some familiar faces including forward Artemi Panarin, whom he coached with the New York Rangers from 2023-25. He also coached Kings forward Kevin Fiala with the Nashville Predators (2014-19) and goalie Darcy Kuemper with the Capitals (2022-23).

The Kings also needed to add players who can boost scoring. They brought back Corey Perry, who had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games for them last season before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6. The 41-year-old, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract July 1, still provides a great net-front presence and had 11 power-play points, including four goals, for Los Angeles.

Mats Zuccarello also signed a one-year, $1 million contract July 1. The forward, long known as a playmaker, has had at least 54 points in each of the past five seasons.

"There's no guaranteed spot; you have to prove yourself," Zuccarello said. "I know there's a good opportunity to prove myself, and that's the most important thing. I like 'Lavy's' vision on how to play and go about the business every day in practice and how to manage games. We had a really good talk. Even Kenny (Holland, general manager), too, on how the Kings want to play this year, which I really enjoy and am excited about.

"I think you have to earn your spot, which everyone has to do. I'm going to get a good opportunity to do that and hopefully I have a chance to earn my spot. No guarantee, so I have to come prepared. It's a team sport. We need 20 guys to pull the weight to be successful. I'm just happy to be a part of that and try to help out."