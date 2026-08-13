NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Los Angeles Kings.
Inside look at Los Angeles Kings
Hire Laviolette as coach for different approach after another 1st-round exit
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI
It's a new era for the Los Angeles Kings.
Well, perhaps a little mix of old and new, but there's no doubt the Kings will have a different approach with Peter Laviolette as coach.
Los Angeles is looking to have the kind of success it had when it won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 and as one of the more formidable opponents in the NHL. The Kings have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons but have been eliminated in the first round each time, including four straight by the Edmonton Oilers (2021-25) and last season by the Colorado Avalanche.
Laviolette is known for improving offense, a definite need for Los Angeles, which was 29th in the NHL last season in total goals (220) and average goals per game (2.68). He'll implement his ideas with the Kings' bread and butter, which is shutting down opponents (tied with the Washington Capitals for seventh with 238 goals allowed).
"That Stanley Cup has been won a whole bunch of different ways," Laviolette said. "I have a belief in the way the game should be played. I don't think it should be irresponsible of defense. You have to take care of your own end, take care of your goaltenders and do your best to limit things.
"But also, through my experiences, this is an attack-oriented game, and you have to be willing to move, you have to be able to have a plan in place when there's no offense available. I think 5-on-5 is the hardest way to score a goal. When there are 10 guys in the zone, there's got to be a plan, and we'll work on that plan from Day 1 of camp. That attack mode for me is something I've believed in my whole life. I do think we have the personnel here to execute that style and that play."
Laviolette reunites with some familiar faces including forward Artemi Panarin, whom he coached with the New York Rangers from 2023-25. He also coached Kings forward Kevin Fiala with the Nashville Predators (2014-19) and goalie Darcy Kuemper with the Capitals (2022-23).
The Kings also needed to add players who can boost scoring. They brought back Corey Perry, who had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games for them last season before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6. The 41-year-old, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract July 1, still provides a great net-front presence and had 11 power-play points, including four goals, for Los Angeles.
Mats Zuccarello also signed a one-year, $1 million contract July 1. The forward, long known as a playmaker, has had at least 54 points in each of the past five seasons.
"There's no guaranteed spot; you have to prove yourself," Zuccarello said. "I know there's a good opportunity to prove myself, and that's the most important thing. I like 'Lavy's' vision on how to play and go about the business every day in practice and how to manage games. We had a really good talk. Even Kenny (Holland, general manager), too, on how the Kings want to play this year, which I really enjoy and am excited about.
"I think you have to earn your spot, which everyone has to do. I'm going to get a good opportunity to do that and hopefully I have a chance to earn my spot. No guarantee, so I have to come prepared. It's a team sport. We need 20 guys to pull the weight to be successful. I'm just happy to be a part of that and try to help out."
The Kings have one player remaining from their Cup-winning days, defenseman Drew Doughty, after center Anze Kopitar retired following the end of last season. Their younger players, including defenseman Brandt Clarke, 23, and forwards Quinton Byfield, who turns 24 on Aug. 19, and Alex Laferriere. 24, are emerging as leaders with the goal of raising another Stanley Cup championship banner.
"We haven't done enough winning the last couple of years," said Clarke, who signed a five-year, $37 million contract (average annual value of $7.4 million) on June 26. "That's not up to par. That's not what we want. We want to push the envelope, we want to be a contender, we want to be a team that people are worried to come into our building or when we come into their building. It's a big night for them and they have to be on their 'A game.'
"Maybe we didn't have enough of that last season, but I think we're ready to turn the page and all of us take another step. We know our older guys are going to be dialed in and still want to win so badly. We have a good crew coming back and I'm just looking forward to September and getting that engaged for sure."
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