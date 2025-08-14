Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Kaprizov top-10 player; Gustavsson could be among best goalie options

MIN 32 in 32 fantasy 25 26

© David Berding/Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Minnesota Wild players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Kirill Kaprizov, F

NHL.com point projection: 109

Since 2021-22, Kaprizov ranks tied for third in goals per game (0.60) and tied for sixth in points per game (1.27) in the NHL. He is one of eight players to score at least 25 goals in each of the past five years and needed only 41 games to reach that mark last season. While Kaprizov has played 70-plus games only twice in his career, he should be considered a consensus top 10 fantasy option in all formats and is among NHL.com's top five forwards.

NHL Network ranks the Top 20 Wings Right Now, focusing on Kirill Kaprizov at 3

2. Matt Boldy, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Boldy is one of only 10 players with 25 goals, 20 power-play points and 225 shots on goal in each of the past three seasons. He led Minnesota in goals (26) and set NHL career highs in assists (46) and points (73) last season. Boldly also ranked tied for third in the NHL in game-winning goals (10; Wild single-season record) and seventh in shots on goal (271). He ranks among the top 20 in NHL.com's keeper and dynasty rankings, as well as in the top 40 in the overall rankings.

3. Filip Gustavsson, G

NHL.com win projection: 33

Gustavsson set NHL career highs in games played (58), saves (1,547; third in NHL), wins (31) and shutouts (five; tied for fourth in NHL) last season and finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting. He is the clear No. 1 option in goal following the retirement of Marc-Andre Fleury, who spent the final four of his 21 NHL seasons in Minnesota. Gustavsson, who is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, could have an even higher ceiling as he is a fringe top 50 fantasy option in all formats.

VGK@MIN, Gm4: Gustavsson lays out in front of the net to rob Smith

4. Joel Eriksson Ek, F

NHL.com point projection: 65

Eriksson Ek had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), 140 shots on goal (3.04 per game) and 82 hits in 46 games last season. Though injuries cost him a significant amount of playing time, he still showed rare category coverage when considering he also won 408 face-offs and will bring added exposure to an elite wing in Kaprizov if both are healthy. Kaprizov assisted on 14 of Eriksson Ek's career-high 30 goals in 2023-24.

5. Mats Zuccarello, F

NHL.com point projection: 56

Despite missing 13 games last season, Zuccarello finished third on the team in assists (35) and fourth among Wild skaters in goals (19) and points (54). Zuccarello, who will turn 38 before the start of the regular season and is Minnesota's oldest player, remains a top 200 overall fantasy player and could be a draft bargain considering he, like Eriksson Ek, brings exposure to Kaprizov at even strength and on the power play.

MIN@VAN: Zuccarello dekes around Lankinen to win it in overtime

Other MIN players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Vladimir Tarasenko, F (point projection: 48)

Breakout candidates: Marco Rossi, F (point projection: 63); Brock Faber, D (point projection: 52)

Rookies to watch: Zeev Buium, D (point projection: 43); Danila Yurov, F

Blocked shots and hits specialists: Jake Middleton, D; Jared Spurgeon, D; Marcus Foligno, F

