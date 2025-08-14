Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Matt Boldy, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Boldy is one of only 10 players with 25 goals, 20 power-play points and 225 shots on goal in each of the past three seasons. He led Minnesota in goals (26) and set NHL career highs in assists (46) and points (73) last season. Boldly also ranked tied for third in the NHL in game-winning goals (10; Wild single-season record) and seventh in shots on goal (271). He ranks among the top 20 in NHL.com's keeper and dynasty rankings, as well as in the top 40 in the overall rankings.

3. Filip Gustavsson, G

NHL.com win projection: 33

Gustavsson set NHL career highs in games played (58), saves (1,547; third in NHL), wins (31) and shutouts (five; tied for fourth in NHL) last season and finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting. He is the clear No. 1 option in goal following the retirement of Marc-Andre Fleury, who spent the final four of his 21 NHL seasons in Minnesota. Gustavsson, who is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, could have an even higher ceiling as he is a fringe top 50 fantasy option in all formats.