Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Minnesota Wild players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Kirill Kaprizov, F
NHL.com point projection: 109
Since 2021-22, Kaprizov ranks tied for third in goals per game (0.60) and tied for sixth in points per game (1.27) in the NHL. He is one of eight players to score at least 25 goals in each of the past five years and needed only 41 games to reach that mark last season. While Kaprizov has played 70-plus games only twice in his career, he should be considered a consensus top 10 fantasy option in all formats and is among NHL.com's top five forwards.