Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

Buium, Yurov, Wallstedt could each have big role in NHL this season

MIN 32 in 32 prospects Buium 25 26

© David Berding/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Minnesota Wild, according to NHL.com.

1. Zeev Buium, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Minnesota (NHL): 4 GP in Stanley Cup Playoffs, 0-1-1; Denver (NCAA): 41 GP, 13-35-48

After a second full season of college hockey with Denver, Buium (6-foot, 183 pounds) signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 13 and made his NHL debut against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on April 20. He had an assist in a 5-2 win in Game 3.

"I kind of knew it was something that was possible at the end of the year," Buium said on April 14. "Felt comfortable and felt (moving to the NHL) was the right decision."

The 19-year-old has a good chance to land on the opening-night roster, potentially on one of the top two defense pairs.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Danila Yurov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL): 46 GP, 13-12-25

Yurov (6-1, 178 pounds) is ready to make the move to North America after playing five pro seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 16 and Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he expects the 21-year-old on the NHL roster this season.

"Yeah, I do," Guerin said. "Yeah, I think he could have a big impact on us."

Yurov has been a fixture with Metallurg the past two seasons. He split the previous three between the KHL and Stalnye Lisy of its junior league.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Liam Ohgren, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Minnesota (NHL): 24 GP, 2-3-5; Iowa (AHL): 41 GP, 19-18-37

Ohgren (6-foot, 187) is another young forward likely ready to make a full jump to the Wild.

After making the roster out of training camp last season, Ohgren went back-and-forth between Minnesota and Iowa. His first two NHL points came against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20 when he had two assists, and he scored his first goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 30.

The 21-year-old is again expected to be on the roster when the season opens, likely slotting in on one of the bottom two lines.

"I thought 'Ohggy' had a good season in multiple ways," Wild coach John Hynes said. "He came over and had a good training camp. Obviously, made the team out of camp. You can see his speed and his ability to compete. I think earlier in the year, in his first couple stints with us, he looked like a young guy that had some serious NHL potential, but then he went down to Iowa and played well. Every time he came back up with us, it was just more maturity to his game."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

MIN@SJS: Ohgren backhands a rebound into the net for his first career goal

4. Jesper Wallstedt, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Minnesota (NHL): 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.09 GAA, .843 SV%; Iowa (AHL): 9-14-4, 3.59 GAA, .879 SV%

Wallstedt (6-3, 214) was challenged last season, allowing eight goals on 51 shots in two December NHL starts. He also struggled in the AHL for the first time after having a 2.70 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 2023-24 and 2.68 GAA and .908 save percentage in 2022-23 with Iowa.

Still, the retirement of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has left the backup role to Filip Gustavsson open for the 22-year-old.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Riley Heidt, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 64 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Prince George (WHL): 60 GP, 31-59-90

In five seasons with Prince George, Heidt (5-10, 178) had 370 points (116 goals, 254 assists) in 281 games, the most in its history. He averaged 1.57 points per game the past three seasons. In 2023-24, Heidt was third in the Western Hockey League with 117 points and second with 80 assists.

The 20-year-old should get the chance to see how his game transfers to the AHL with Iowa this season.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

Related Content

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

32 in 32

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26