Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Minnesota Wild, according to NHL.com.

1. Zeev Buium, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Minnesota (NHL): 4 GP in Stanley Cup Playoffs, 0-1-1; Denver (NCAA): 41 GP, 13-35-48

After a second full season of college hockey with Denver, Buium (6-foot, 183 pounds) signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 13 and made his NHL debut against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on April 20. He had an assist in a 5-2 win in Game 3.

"I kind of knew it was something that was possible at the end of the year," Buium said on April 14. "Felt comfortable and felt (moving to the NHL) was the right decision."

The 19-year-old has a good chance to land on the opening-night roster, potentially on one of the top two defense pairs.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Danila Yurov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 24 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL): 46 GP, 13-12-25

Yurov (6-1, 178 pounds) is ready to make the move to North America after playing five pro seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract on May 16 and Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he expects the 21-year-old on the NHL roster this season.

"Yeah, I do," Guerin said. "Yeah, I think he could have a big impact on us."

Yurov has been a fixture with Metallurg the past two seasons. He split the previous three between the KHL and Stalnye Lisy of its junior league.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Liam Ohgren, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Minnesota (NHL): 24 GP, 2-3-5; Iowa (AHL): 41 GP, 19-18-37

Ohgren (6-foot, 187) is another young forward likely ready to make a full jump to the Wild.

After making the roster out of training camp last season, Ohgren went back-and-forth between Minnesota and Iowa. His first two NHL points came against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 20 when he had two assists, and he scored his first goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 30.

The 21-year-old is again expected to be on the roster when the season opens, likely slotting in on one of the bottom two lines.

"I thought 'Ohggy' had a good season in multiple ways," Wild coach John Hynes said. "He came over and had a good training camp. Obviously, made the team out of camp. You can see his speed and his ability to compete. I think earlier in the year, in his first couple stints with us, he looked like a young guy that had some serious NHL potential, but then he went down to Iowa and played well. Every time he came back up with us, it was just more maturity to his game."

Projected NHL arrival: This season