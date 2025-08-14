NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Minnesota Wild:

1. Gustavsson's high-danger save percentage

Filip Gustavsson ranked eighth in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.829) last season and also was among the top three in midrange saves (441; third) and long-range saves (403; second). The 27-year-old set career highs and ranked among the NHL leaders in games started (58; tied for sixth), wins (31; tied for sixth) and shutouts (five; tied for fourth) as he finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting. Among goalies who played at least 35 games, Gustavsson ranked fourth in save percentage (.914) and even-strength save percentage (.924) while ranking ninth in goals-against average (2.56).

Gustavsson, who is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, had 37 games with a .900 or better save percentage last season, ranking third in that category behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (44) and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lighting (39).

Although Minnesota lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round, the only goalie with a better save percentage in the playoffs than Gustavsson (.914 in six games) was Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals (.917 in 10 games). His underlying metrics were equally as strong as he ranked in the top five in both high-danger save percentage (.833; fourth) and midrange save percentage (.909; fifth) during the postseason, proving he can excel in high-pressure situations.