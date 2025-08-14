NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

Gustavsson's strong save percentage metrics, Faber's skating among highlights

MIN 32 in 32 edge stats 25 26

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Minnesota Wild:

1. Gustavsson's high-danger save percentage

Filip Gustavsson ranked eighth in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.829) last season and also was among the top three in midrange saves (441; third) and long-range saves (403; second). The 27-year-old set career highs and ranked among the NHL leaders in games started (58; tied for sixth), wins (31; tied for sixth) and shutouts (five; tied for fourth) as he finished sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting. Among goalies who played at least 35 games, Gustavsson ranked fourth in save percentage (.914) and even-strength save percentage (.924) while ranking ninth in goals-against average (2.56).

Gustavsson, who is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, had 37 games with a .900 or better save percentage last season, ranking third in that category behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (44) and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lighting (39).

Although Minnesota lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round, the only goalie with a better save percentage in the playoffs than Gustavsson (.914 in six games) was Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals (.917 in 10 games). His underlying metrics were equally as strong as he ranked in the top five in both high-danger save percentage (.833; fourth) and midrange save percentage (.909; fifth) during the postseason, proving he can excel in high-pressure situations.

VGK@MIN, Gm3: Gustavsson robs Stone with brilliant save late in 3rd

2. Long-range prowess

The Wild had three players among the forward leaders in long-range shots on goal last season: Matt Boldy (38; tied for sixth), Mats Zuccarello (25; 94th percentile) and Ryan Hartman (21; 92nd percentile). Each player's accuracy from distance led to Minnesota forwards combining for 210 long-range shots on goal, most in the NHL and the fourth straight season in which the Wild ranked in the top five of that category.

Regardless of position, as a team, Minnesota ranked in the top 10 of both long-range shots on goal (542; ninth) and long-range goals (19; tied for ninth). Accounting for seven of those long-range goals were defensemen Brock Faber (four; 92nd percentile) and Jake Middleton (three; 85th percentile).

Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (46 games) and Kirill Kaprizov (41 games), each of whom missed a significant portion of last season because of injuries, should return to full health, and help boost Minnesota's offense. In terms of long-range shots on goal in 2023-24, both Eriksson Ek (29; 95th percentile) and Kaprizov (27; 94th percentile) ranked among the forward leaders while Kaprizov also ranked highly in long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).

MIN@DAL: Faber off the wrap-around scores in OT to win it for the Wild, 3-2

3. Faber's skating distance

The only players to average more time on ice per game than Faber (25:32) last season were the three finalists for the Norris Trophy: Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (26:45), Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (25:44) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (25:43). Faber ranked highly among defensemen in total skating distance (277.67 miles; 96th percentile), 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (80; 92nd percentile) and top skating speed (22.94 mph; 91st percentile).

Faber scored 10 goals last season, two more than he scored the previous season as a rookie when he was the runner-up to Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks for the Calder Trophy. He became the third defenseman in Wild history to reach a double-digit goal total in one season before turning 23 years old, joining Brent Burns (2007-08) and Mathew Dumba (2015-16 and 2016-17).

Faber's strong skating, as well as the potential emergence of highly touted defensive prospects Zeev Buium and David Jiricek and the healthy returns of Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek, should keep the Wild in playoff contention for the coming years ahead.

---

More EDGE stats insights for Wild

Related Content

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26