Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Doughty, Kuzmenko could be bounce-back candidate; Kuemper among elite goalies

Doughty_vsCHI

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Los Angeles Kings players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Adrian Kempe, F

NHL.com point projection: 74

Kempe was tied with Kevin Fiala for the Kings' most goals (35) last season and led them in points (73 in 81 games), points per game (0.90), even-strength goals (27) and even-strength points (54). Kempe, who remains a fixture with veteran center Anze Kopitar, also covered shots on goal (237; second on the Kings behind Fiala's 244) and power-play points (18) last season and should be considered a fringe top-50 overall fantasy player.

LAK@EDM, Gm3: Kempe fires in the Kings first goal of the game

2. Darcy Kuemper, G

NHL.com win projection: 32

Kuemper was tied for sixth in the NHL in wins (31 in 50 games) last season and tied for fourth in shutouts. Among goalies who played at least 30 games, Kuemper was second best in goals-against average (2.02; behind Connor Hellebuyck's (2.00) and third in save percentage (.922). Kuemper has had an even higher ceiling (37 wins with Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22) in the past and should be considered a top-10 fantasy goalie in redraft leagues, especially given Los Angeles' elite shots on goal suppression (25.5 allowed per game; second fewest in NHL to Carolina Hurricanes' 24.9).

SEA@LAK: Kuemper steals one from Schwartz with his stick

3. Kevin Fiala, F

NHL.com point projection: 73

In addition to reaching a career high in goals last season, Fiala also had the Kings' most power-play goals (career-high 14; tied for fifth in NHL) and power-play points (25). Another player with an even higher ceiling in the past (85 points with Minnesota Wild in 2021-22), Fiala finished last regular season strong with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) over his final eight games and remains among NHL.com's top 100 overall rankings with Kempe and Kuemper.

LAK@UTA: Fiala capitalizes on a miscue for lead in the 3rd

4. Quinton Byfield, F

NHL.com point projection: 62

Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has had consecutive seasons of at least 54 points and is coming off his highest goal total (23; fourth on Los Angeles) thanks to his six-game goal streak from March 5-15. The 22-year-old is a part of a deep forward group with the Kings (177 5-on-5 goals; eighth in NHL) but is a clear fantasy breakout candidate with plenty of goal scorers around him in Fiala, Kempe, Andrei Kuzmenko (39 with Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23) and Alex Laferriere (19 last season).

ANA@LAK: Byfield one times a shot from the slot for a PPG

5. Anze Kopitar, F

NHL.com point projection: 70

Kopitar led the Kings in assists (46) last season and was tied with Warren Foegele for their most game-winning goals (seven each). Kopitar, who will turn 38 years old on Aug. 24, still has strong linemates in Kempe and Kuzmenko, who had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the NHL Trade Deadline last season. Kopitar is a perennial fantasy draft bargain who's usually attainable outside the top 120 overall in standard formats and brings added value in leagues counting face-off wins (10.85 per game last season; fifth in NHL).

Other LAK players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidates: Andrei Kuzmenko, F (point projection: 59); Drew Doughty, D, LAK (point projection: 45)

Breakout candidates: Brandt Clarke, D (point projection: 43); Alex Laferriere, F (point projection: 41)

Deep sleepers: Phillip Danault, F (point projection: 46); Warren Foegele, F (point projection: 45); Anton Forsberg, G (win projection: 14)

Related Content

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

32 in 32

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Florida Panthers

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

3 questions facing Edmonton Oilers

Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Edmonton Oilers

Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

3 questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26