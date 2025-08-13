Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Los Angeles Kings players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Adrian Kempe, F

NHL.com point projection: 74

Kempe was tied with Kevin Fiala for the Kings' most goals (35) last season and led them in points (73 in 81 games), points per game (0.90), even-strength goals (27) and even-strength points (54). Kempe, who remains a fixture with veteran center Anze Kopitar, also covered shots on goal (237; second on the Kings behind Fiala's 244) and power-play points (18) last season and should be considered a fringe top-50 overall fantasy player.